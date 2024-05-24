Svetlana Erokhin's biography: unveiling Richard Dreyfuss' wife

Svetlana Erokhin is a Russian-American celebrity wife. He gained prominence following her relationship with actor Richard Dreyfuss. The actor is known for starring in The Goodbye Girl, American Graffiti, Jaws, and Sweetwater. They have been married for about 18 years.

Dreyfuss and Svetlana attend the Book Club premiere in Westwood, California (L). They arrive for the Los Angeles premiere of Sweetwater (R). Photo: Valerie Macon, Michael Tran (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Svetlana Erokhin attracted public attention after she married actor Richard Dreyfuss in 2006. Even though she prefers a low-key lifestyle, she has appeared alongside her husband at multiple events. She is the actor’s third wife, and this is her second marriage.

Profile summary

Full name Svetlana Veroxhin Erokhin Gender Female Date of birth 10 March 1960 Age 64 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Russia Current residence San Diego, California, United States Nationality Russian-American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Marital status Married Partner Richard Stephen Dreyfuss Children 1

Svetlana Erokhin's biography

The celebrity wife was born and raised in Russia, but she moved to the United States at some point and currently lives there.

Despite being a known personality, Svetlana keeps details of her family background secret and has not disclosed who her parents are or whether she has siblings.

She is a Russian-American national of white ethnicity residing in San Diego, California, United States.

What is Svetlana Erokhin’s age?

Richard Dreyfuss’ spouse is 64 years old as of 2024. She was born on 10 March 1960, and her zodiac sign is Pisces.

Why is Svetlana Erokhin famous?

Svetlana is best known for her relationship with actor Richard Dreyfuss. Although she is in the limelight, the celebrity wife has not revealed what she does for a living. She is a supportive wife and occasionally accompanies her husband to red-carpet events.

Who is Svetlana Erokhin’s husband, Richard Dreyfuss?

Top-five facts about Svetlana Erokhin. Photo: Rodrigo Vaz/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Her husband is Richard Dreyfuss, an American actor, producer, and writer. Since entering the acting world in 1964, Svetlana Erokhin’s husband has been featured in over 100 movies and TV series. He is best known for portraying Elliot Garfield in The Goodbye Girl and Curt in American Graffiti. His other prominent appearances include Moon Over Parador, Prisoner of Honor, The American President, and Mad Dog Time.

Richard Dreyfuss is also involved in film production, and his notable works include Crime Story, Copshop, and Every Last One of Them. The Oscar-winning actor has a few writing credits, including Where the Girls Are and Past Tense, Past Perfect.

Svetlana Erokhin’s marriage

Svetlana Erokhin was married to her first husband, Sergei D. Erokhin, a Russian who lived in the United States. It is unknown how long the former couple was married until they parted ways. Her ex-husband reportedly passed away in February 2018, aged 62 years.

She is married to her second husband, actor Richard Dreyfuss. The pair exchanged marriage vows on 16 March 2006 at the magistrate's office in Harrisonburg, Virginia. The couple has been married for approximately 18 years as of 2024.

Her husband was previously married twice. His first marriage was with writer and producer Jeramie Rain between 1983 and 1992, and they had three children: Emily, Benjamin, and Harry. His second marriage was with Janelle Lacey between 1999 and 2005.

Does Svetlana Erokhin have children?

Svetlana is a mother of one child. She has a daughter, Kasey S. Erokhin, born on 25 February 1984, from her first marriage with Sergei D. Erokhin. Kasey is reportedly a make-up artist and a rising social media personality.

What happened to Svetlana Erokhin?

Actor Richard Dreyfuss (L) and Svetlana Erokhin attend the Zipper premiere at Park City, Utah's 2015 Sundance Film Festival. Photo: Jason Merritt

Source: Getty Images

In June 2014, Svetlana found herself on the wrong side of the law after she was reportedly arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and hit and run incident in Encinitas, California.

She allegedly crashed her car into a wooden fence and damaged a high-pressure water pipe before speeding off. She was apprehended a few miles away from the scene and was booked for DUI and hit-and-run charges.

Svetlana Erokhin’s net worth

Like her professional details, Svetlana’s net worth is unknown. However, she and her husband, Richard, own multiple properties across the United States, including a house in Encinitas, California. The house is 4,830 square feet and sits on 1.2 acres of land.

FAQs

How old is Svetlana Erokhin? She is 64 years old as of 2024. Her date of birth is 10 March 1960. Where is Svetlana Erokhin from? She was born in Russia and currently resides in the United States. What is Svetlana Erokhin’s nationality? She is a Russian-American national of white ethnicity. Why is Svetlana Erokhin famous? She is best recognised as the wife of award-winning actor Richard Dreyfuss. How long have Svetlana Erokhin and Richard Dreyfuss been married? The couple has been married for approximately 18 years since tying the knot in March 2006. Who was Svetlana Erokhin’s ex-husband? She first married Sergei D. Erokhin, who passed away in February 2018. Who is Svetlana Erokhin’s child? She has a daughter, Kasey S. Erokhin, born on 25 February 1984 from her first marriage.

Svetlana Erokhin is actor Richard Dreyfuss’ wife of nearly two decades. She is the actor’s third wife and has played a pivotal role in supporting his career and seeing him through difficult moments. The mother of one was previously married to Sergei D. Erokhin.

Legit.ng recently published Dolph Lundgren’s biography. He is a Swedish-American actor, martial artist, and director known for appearing in Masters of the Universe, Universal Soldier, and Rocky IV.

Dolph Lundgren began his career as a martial artist before finding his feet in acting. He has been featured in over 100 films and TV series and has been acting for over three decades. He is believed to have acquired significant wealth in his acting career. Discover his net worth and more details about his career and personal life.

Source: Legit.ng