Ira Eigenmann's biography: age, parents, siblings, career and net worth

Ira Eigenmann is an actress from the Philippines. She is known for appearing in ABS-CBN's series Prinsesa ng Banyera. She is also widely recognised as the daughter of the late Filipino actor Mark Gil and actress Irene Celebre. Despite being the child of famous personalities, Ira keeps her personal life under wraps.

Mark Gill arrives at the AMPAS' "Oscar's Docs event (L). Ira's dad attends the premiere of another film by Warner Independent Pictures (R). Photo: Vince Bucci, Valerie Macon (modified by author)

Ira Eigenmann gained celebrity status at a young age because of her famous parents. Her dad had a successful acting career, appearing in films and TV shows such as Magnifico, The Legal Wife, and 100 Days to Heaven. Ira Eigenmann's family is entirely of entertainers, from her parents to most siblings.

Profile summary

Full name Katherine Ira Eigenmann Gender Female Place of birth Philippines Current residence Philippines Nationality Filipina Ethnicity Asians Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'2" Height in centimetres 157 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Black Father Mark Gill Mother Irene Celebre Siblings 5 Relationship status Dating Profession Actress, TV host

Ira Eigenmann's bio

The actress was born in the Philippines, but her exact date remains a mystery. She is a Filipina citizen of Asian descent.

Ira is among Mark Gil's children. Her parents are well-known in the entertainment industry. Her father, Raphael John Gil Eigenmann, known by his stage name Mark Gil, was a Filipino actor. He was often cast as a main villain in Philippine action films. He made his debut in acting in 1974.

Her father passed away on 1 September 2014 in the arms of his wife Maricar and around the family members. He was diagnosed with liver cancer in 2012, which was kept private as he had requested. He died at the age of 52.

The actress' mother is Irene Celebre, a Filipino actress. She is widely known for her roles in movies and television shows, including Prima Donnas, On the Job, and Sinasamba Kita. Her parents married in 1978 and divorced in 1983.

Career

Ira Eigenmann is an actress and television host. She starred in ABS-CBN's series Prinsesa ng Banyera, playing the role of teen Rosa.

Eigenmann's family

Top-5 facts about Ira Eigenmann. Photo: Mark Davis/Getty Images (modified by author)

The actress has four half-siblings and a blood brother named Gabriel John Celebre Eigenmann, known by his stage name Gabby. He is a Filipino model and actor who has starred in films and TV shows such as Munting Heredera, Contessa, and My Guardian Alien. He was born on 2 March 1978.

Ira's half-siblings include Andrea Nicole Guck from her dad's first marriage with Jaclyn Jose. Andrea, popularly known as Andi, is a former actress, model, and social media influencer. She was born on 25 June 1990.

She also has two half-siblings, Maxine Eve Pimentel and Timothy Mark Eigenmann, known as Sid Lucero, from her dad's third marriage to actress Bing Pimentel. The two are also in the entertainment industry.

Sid is an actor and model known for appearing in Donsol, Lumuho ka sa lupa, and A Soldier's Heart. Maxene is an actress best known for her roles in The Mission Husband, Verdict, and 12 Weeks. From her father's marriage to Maricar Jacinto, Ira's youngest half-sister is Stevie Eigenmann.

FAQs

Who is Ira Eigenmann? She is an actress from the Philippines. What is Ira Eigenmann's nationality? She is a Filipina citizen. Who is Ira Eigenmann's mother? Her mother is a famous actress, Irene Celebre. Who is Ira Eigenmann's father? Her dad is Mark Gil. Who are Eigenmann's siblings? She has a blood brother called Gabby and four half-siblings: Andrea Nicole, Maxene, Sid Lucero, and Stevie Eigenmann. Who is Ira Eigenmann's husband? She is private, so it's unclear whether she is married, dating, or single.

Ira Eigenmann is a Filipina actress known for her role as teen Rosa in ABS-CBN's series Prinsesa ng Banyera. She is also known as Mark Gil and actress Irene Calibre's daughter. Most of her family members are in the entertainment industry.

