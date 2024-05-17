JAMB 2024: Nigerian Boy Almost in Tears as He Shares Screenshot of UTME Score, People React
- A young Nigerian boy has shared his excitement on social media after seeing his score in the just concluded UTME
- In a video, he was almost in tears as he displayed his score after checking with a code via his mobile phone
- The exciting clip showed that the young student, Balogun, scored an aggregate of 242 in the examination
A Nigerian student, Balogun Ifeoluwa Samuel, has rejoiced greatly in celebration of his impressive result in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).
A trending video showed Balogun expressing his joy at home after seeing his score in the examination.
Balogun scored over 200 in UTME
It was gathered that the brilliant boy scored an aggregate of 242 in the examination which was recently conducted.
A video showed him jubilating and almost in tears after checking the result via a code on his mobile phone.
He showed gratitude to God over the impressive UTME score and netizens stormed his comments to also applaud him.
In his words:
"Guess what guys. I passed my JAMB. I am so happy and I am grateful to the most high God for giving me this huge success. I am forever thankful to you lord."
Reactions as boy jubilates over UTME score
Nigerians stormed the comments section of his post to shower accolades on him.
Precious Oluwaseyi reacted:
"Congratulations."
Sammy Funds wrote:
"Omo me sef wey get 231 dey fear. E be like say we go change course brr."
So Mma said:
"Even my friend that got 282 dey cry an pray make she receive admission. Be like na Unihome u go attend."
Beloved Amaka reacted:
"Good day to all candidates that has written jamb this year i pray you come out with good results(Amen) i wrote jamb two times last year 2022 and failed and i decided to write again last year 2023 and i also failed because i score 156 and it was low for me to study mechanical engineering and i was angry and crying because i taught life has finish for me and i can’t enter into the university."
Emerald Amaka reacted:
"Hello I’m using the number I used to register but no response yet. What could be the cause please."
See the post below:
