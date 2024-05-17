A young Nigerian boy has shared his excitement on social media after seeing his score in the just concluded UTME

In a video, he was almost in tears as he displayed his score after checking with a code via his mobile phone

The exciting clip showed that the young student, Balogun, scored an aggregate of 242 in the examination

A Nigerian student, Balogun Ifeoluwa Samuel, has rejoiced greatly in celebration of his impressive result in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

A trending video showed Balogun expressing his joy at home after seeing his score in the examination.

Nigerian boy gets 242 in UTME Photo credit: Balogun Ifeoluwa Samuel/ Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Balogun scored over 200 in UTME

It was gathered that the brilliant boy scored an aggregate of 242 in the examination which was recently conducted.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

A video showed him jubilating and almost in tears after checking the result via a code on his mobile phone.

He showed gratitude to God over the impressive UTME score and netizens stormed his comments to also applaud him.

In his words:

"Guess what guys. I passed my JAMB. I am so happy and I am grateful to the most high God for giving me this huge success. I am forever thankful to you lord."

Reactions as boy jubilates over UTME score

Nigerians stormed the comments section of his post to shower accolades on him.

Precious Oluwaseyi reacted:

"Congratulations."

Sammy Funds wrote:

"Omo me sef wey get 231 dey fear. E be like say we go change course brr."

So Mma said:

"Even my friend that got 282 dey cry an pray make she receive admission. Be like na Unihome u go attend."

Beloved Amaka reacted:

"Good day to all candidates that has written jamb this year i pray you come out with good results(Amen) i wrote jamb two times last year 2022 and failed and i decided to write again last year 2023 and i also failed because i score 156 and it was low for me to study mechanical engineering and i was angry and crying because i taught life has finish for me and i can’t enter into the university."

Emerald Amaka reacted:

"Hello I’m using the number I used to register but no response yet. What could be the cause please."

See the post below:

Nigerian boy gets 121 in UTME

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man called out a young boy in his street who was always playing football instead of reading for JAMB exams.

The boy checked his result and he got an aggregate of 121 with only 9 marks in English language.

Source: Legit.ng