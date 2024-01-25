Who is Sam Ryder’s partner? Meet Lois Gaskin-Barber

Lois Gaskin-Barber is a jewel designer and entrepreneur from the United Kingdom. She rose to fame for being Sam Ryder's girlfriend. Ryder is an English singer, songwriter, producer and social media personality. Who is Sam Ryder's partner, and how long have they been together?

Lois Gaskin-Barber takes a selfie under palm trees (L). Sam Ryder is in a white shirt, and Lois is in a purple coat, smiling. Photo: @lonewolvescreative on Instagram (modified by author)

Lois Gaskin-Barber owns a jewellery collection. Her social media bio describes her as a multi-dimensional creative. Despite dating a celebrity, Lois Gaskin-Barber stays away from the public eye. Discover lesser-known facts about Sam Ryder’s partner.

Profile summary

Full name Lois Gaskin-Barber Gender Female Place of birth United Kingdom Current residence Essex, England, United Kingdom Nationality British Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Hair colour Brown Eye colour Hazel Profession Jewel designer, entrepreneur

Who is Sam Ryder's partner?

The British singer's partner is Lois Gaskin-Barber. She was born in the United Kingdom, although little is known about her and her family. What is Lois Gaskin-Barber's age? According to Gaskin-Barber's Instagram, she is in her 30s. However, the exact date and year of her birth is unknown.

Lois Gaskin-Barber's job

Lois Gaskin-Barber posing for a photo (L). The jewel designer in a purple and white beret smiling (R).Photo: @lonewolvescreative on Instagram (modified by author)

Gaskin-Barber is a Jewel designer and entrepreneur. However, she became famous as Sam Ryder's girlfriend.

Lois founded Lone Wolves Creative, where she makes homemade jewels. Furthermore, she talked to Fizzle Mag about her homegrown crystal pendant collections and jewel business. She stated:

After years of working with them I still feel drawn to the bench every morning to explore something new, that’s the magic!

In 2017, the couple owned a juice bar called the Lone Wolves Organic in Coggeshall, Essex. Unfortunately, the bar closed down two years later. According to The Sun, Lucy Long, who now runs a café in the same spot, describes the couple as hippies. She said:

They were a couple of hippies. You always felt like you were among friends when you were with Sam. He's lying down, that guy, and he's so relaxed.

Lois and Sam liked snowboarding and surfing. They used to post a sign at the shop stating that they were out surfing.

Is Sam Ryder married?

No, the TikTok star is not yet married or engaged. After Lois shared a photo of the two looking betrothed, fans speculated that the two were married. In the photo, she wears a white lacy dress, and he is in a suit. The caption of the photo reads:

Recently celebrated 11 years of big belly laughs and love together, yay, Captured by our most talented love @johnhersey.studio, who just gets us. Every time, always.

However, the pair have not confirmed getting married or being engaged. He has been in a long-term relationship with Lois Gaskin-Barber.

How long has Sam Ryder been with Lois?

According to Lois' Instagram post, they have known each other since they were teenagers. However, another Instagram post stated they started dating in October 2011. Lois posted a photo, and part of the caption read:

You’ve made me laugh every single day for 10 years, and I could not be more thankful for your light and friendship. I’m more in love with you now than ever ☀️

