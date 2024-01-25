Who is George Russell’s girlfriend? Meet Montero Mundt

Carmen Montero Mundt is a Spanish-English investor relations associate. She is famous for being George Russell's girlfriend. Russell is a British racing driver for the Mercedes F1 team. What is unique about George Russell's girlfriend, and how did they meet?

Carmen Montero Mundt wearing a cream vest (L ). George Russell's girlfriend is wearing a cowgirl outfit (R). Photo: @carmenmmundt on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Carmen Mundt is a London-based finance professional. She has been dating George Russel for three years. The finance associate is an animal enthusiast and has a dog named Lola. She loves art, cycling, running and yoga.

Profile summary

Full name Carme Montero Mundt Gender Female Date of birth 13 February 1998 Age 25 years (as of January 2024) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Jerez de la Frontera, Spain Current residence London, England, United Kingdom Nationality Spanish-British Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5'4" Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 110 Weight in kilograms 50 Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Dating Boyfriend George Russell University The University of Geneva, The University of Westminster Profession Investor relations associate Instagram @carmenmmundt

George Russell's girlfriend's bio

George Russell's partner was born in Jerez de la Frontera, Spain, but moved to London at 18. Carmen is a Spanish-British national of mixed ethnicity.

Mundt attended the University of Westminster. She graduated with a degree in business management and finance. Later, she joined the University of Geneva for her master's degree in International Management.

Carmen Montero Mundt’s age

Carmen Mundt is 25 years old as of January 2024. She was born on 13 February 1998. Her zodiac sign is Aries.

Carmen Montero Mundt and George Russell holding each other, smiling. Photo: @carmenmmundt on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What does Carmen Montero Mundt do?

According to her LinkedIn profile, Carmen is an investor relations associate at Family Offices in London. Her expertise lies in financial, wealth, and tax planning.

Montero held a Client Relationship Internship position at W1 Investment Group from June 2019 to December 2019. Additionally, Mundt joined Ruffer LLP for another internship program between September 2021 and December 2021.

The English financial associate is also active on Instagram. Her Instagram account has over 346 thousand followers.

How did George Russell and Carmen Montero Mundt meet?

The racing car driver and Carmen Montero Mundt met in 2020 through a mutual friend in London. They made their first public appearance at the 2020 Tuscan Grand Prix.

George and Carmen are not shy about their romance. They regularly share photos of each other on social media. After participating in a cross-country cycle challenge, the Formula One driver shared a heartwarming tribute to Carmen on Instagram. He wrote:

300km from London to Paris, having never ridden a road bike as of six weeks ago. Super proud of you; well done, my love.

Carmen recently posted a photo of the two getting cosy at sunset. She wished him a happy birthday with the caption:

I am so lucky to share life with you. Happy birthday.

What is Carmen Montero Mundt's height?

The finance associate is 5 feet 4 inches (163 centimetres) tall. She weighs approximately 110 pounds (50 kilograms).

FAQs

Who is George Russell's girlfriend? The rising F1 star is dating Carmen Montero Mundt. Where is Carmen Montero Mundt from? She was born in Jerez de la Frontera, Spain, but moved to the United Kingdom at 18. Is Carmen Mundt British? She is a Spanish-British national. What does Carmen Montero Mundt do? She works as an investor relations associate at Family Office in London. How did George Russell and Carmen meet? They were introduced to each other by a mutual friend in London. Where did Carmen Mundt go to university? She attended the University of Westminster before joining the University of Geneva. Who is Carmen Montero Mundt's child? George Russell's girlfriend does not have a child.

Who is George Russell's girlfriend? The Formula One racing driver is dating Carmen Montero Mundt. She is an investor relations associate at the Family Office in London. The two have been dating for three years.

Legit.ng published an article about Rihanna's parents. Rihanna is a renowned Barbadian-American singer-songwriter, actress, entrepreneur, and fashion icon. Besides her successful career, she is a daughter and a mother. Who are Rihanna's parents?

Rihanna is the daughter of Monica Braithwaite and Ronald Fenty. Her parents were married for over 20 years before parting ways. They have maintained a cordial relationship and support their daughter in her career. Discover more about Rihanna's parents in the article.

Source: Legit.ng