Alex Hormozi’s age, height, birthday, ethnicity, net worth

What is Alex Hormozi's age?

The American entrepreneur is 35 years old as of 2023. He was born on 13 August 1988. His zodiac sign is Leo. He is an American national of Iranian-Jewish descent.

Alex was born in Townson, Maryland, United States. He is the only child and was raised by his father. Alex Hormozi's dad is a doctor and had fled from Iran. In an interview, Alex revealed how his father wished he could follow in his footsteps but ended up disappointing him.

The author studied at Gilman School for four years, from 2004 to 2008. He later joined Vanderbilt University. Alex Hormozi's college graduation was in 2011. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Human & Organizational Development.

Career

Alex is an entrepreneur, investor, author, fitness enthusiast and digital content creator. After graduating, he started working in a consultant firm. He later began investing in the marketing and fitness industries.

In 2013, he founded United Fitness, which was based in Hunting Beach, CA, United States. The company operated for three years and grew in six locations. In March 2016, he launched Gym Launch, which specialised in brick-and-mortar turnarounds.

They transitioned their services from privately owned gyms to doing in-person turnarounds. The following year, they switched to a licencing business and helped over 4500+ facilities change their businesses.

Alex Hormozi during a gym session (L) and him in a blue in a podcast interview (R). Photo: @hormozi on Instagram (modified by author)

In August 2018, he launched a supplement company, Prestige Labs, offering high-quality supplement products. He has been a board member of the company since December 2021. In March 2019, he launched a software company, A.L.A.N. In 2021, he sold the company's majority shares to a strategic partner and 66% state in Gym Launch and Prestige Labs to American Pacific Group.

He founded a value-added investment firm, Acquisition.com, in 2020. The company holds equity stakes in 16 portfolio companies. He is also an author, having written books such as $100M Offers, $100M Leads and Gym Launch Secrets.

Aside from being an entrepreneur, Alex is a digital content creator. He mainly shares business and financial-related content on his social media platforms. His Instagram page has a significant following of 2 million followers at the time of writing.

He is also active on TikTok and X (Twitter), with over 772 thousand followers and 533 thousand followers, respectively, as of this writing. His Facebook page currently has 49 thousand followers.

The American entrepreneur created his YouTube channel on 3 January 2009. The channel has 1.8 million subscribers as of now. He also owns a podcast, The Game w/Alex Hormozi, where he tackles various topics.

What is Alex Hormozi's net worth?

According to Yahoo Finance, Wealth Gang, and Money Inc, the American author has an alleged net worth of $100 million. His income is primarily from his successful companies.

Who is Alex Hormozi's wife?

The businessman is married to Leila Hormozi, who is also an entrepreneur. Before falling in love with each other, they had a business relationship and, in the process, fell in love.

Alex and his wife Leila take a close-up selfie (L), and Alex holds his book while Leila puts his hand on his shoulder (R). Photo: @leilahormozi on Instagram (modified by author)

The two dated for nine months and tied the knot in 2017 in a private wedding. They are the co-founders of Acquistion.com company.

Alex Hormozi's height and weight

The American entrepreneur is 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres tall. He weighs approximately 192 pounds or 87 kilograms.

Fast facts about Alex Hormozi

How old is Alex Hormozi? He is 35 years old as of 2023. When is Alex Hormozi's birthday? He marks his birthday on 13 August. Where is Alex Hormozi from? He hails from Townson, Maryland, United States. What is Alex Hormozi's ethnicity? He is of Iranian-Jewish descent. Who is Alex Hormozi's wife? He is married to Leila Hormozi. How tall is Alex Hormozi? He is 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres tall. What is Alex Hormozi's net worth? The American author has an alleged net worth of $100 million. Where does Alex Hormozi live? He reportedly resides in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States.

Alex Hormozi's age is 35 years old as of 2023. He is a millionaire entrepreneur, author, fitness enthusiast and philanthropist. He is widely recognised as the co-founder of Acquiition.com. Alex currently resides in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States

