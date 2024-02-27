What is Marc Kalman's age? Meet Bella Hadid's ex-boyfriend

Marc Kalman is an art director, graphic designer and entrepreneur from the United States. He rose to fame as Bella Hadid's boyfriend. Bella is a renowned American fashion model. What is Marc Kalman's age?

Marc Kalman is well-known for his album art designs and branding. He has worked on high-profile projects with Travis Scott, KNG Records, and Milk Studios. Kalman also hit the headlines when he dated Bella Hadid—they dated for two years before parting ways.

Profile summary

Full name Marc Kalman Gender Male Date of birth 10 May 1988 Age 35 years (as of February 2024) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth United States Current residence New York City, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5'9" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 149 Weight in kilograms 68 Shoe size 8 (US) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Relationship status Single Profession Art Director, graphic designer, entrepreneur Net worth $8 million—$9 million

What is Marc Kalman's age?

The art director is 35 years old as of February 2024. He was born on 10 May 1988. His zodiac sign is Taurus.

Marc Kalman was born in the United States. He is an American national of white ethnicity. He subscribes to the Christian religion and currently resides in New York City.

What does Marc Kalman do for a living?

He is an American art director, graphic designer, and entrepreneur. He became famous as Bella Hadid's boyfriend. The art director and his business partner, Corey Damon Black, have worked in the art space for many years. Damon had good things to say about Marc:

When I'm working on something, Kalman is, like, the only person I will talk to. I go into a cave. I don't want to hear what anyone else thinks.

In 2015, the two designed artwork for American rapper Travis Scott for the SX Tumblr IRL festival. Their artworks were featured at the venue during the rapper's performance. Kalman has also worked for KNG Records, Soundcloud and iTunes.

He deals with artwork, logos, graphics, and pavement advertisements. The graphic designer also creates mirror advertisements. Previously, Kalman worked as an assistant director for The New York Times and T-magazine.

The graphic designer is also an entrepreneur. He designs clothing lines and tags that appeal to consumers. His design pieces include printed T-shirts featured in a Japanese fashion line, A Bathing Ape (BAPE).

Bella Hadid and Marc Kalman

Marc Kalman dated Bella Hadid, a renowned American model. Hadid and Kalman were first rumoured to be dating in July 2020 after they were spotted together at the Aimé Leon Dore café in New York City. However, it was not until July 2021 that Bella confirmed in the now-deleted Instagram post. She posted:

Time of my life. Healthy, Working and Loved.

According to E! News, Hadid and Kalman's romance began in New York City. They met while working. A source said:

He has been the creative behind many fashion projects, and they have crossed paths several times.

In an interview with Vogue magazine, Hadid discussed valuing privacy in the relationship.

I think that's why things have been able to last. When you give other people room to have opinions on things that are so personal to you, it poisons it.

The two were spotted in New York throughout their romance. He even accompanied the supermodel to Paris and Milan Fashion Week.

According to ET Online, Kalplan was planning to ask Bella to marry him. The source said:

Marc is planning to propose to Hadid in the fall. They have spoken about getting engaged and getting married in California.

As per US Weekly, they ended their romance after nearly three years. The breakup was amicable, and there were no hard feelings.

What is Marc Kalman's net worth?

According to Biography Gist, Marc Wallace and Market Realist, the art director is allegedly worth between $8 million and $9 million as of 2024. Marc makes a good fortune from his art and graphics career. He also makes additional income from selling his merchandise.

How tall is Marc Kalman?

The American entrepreneur is 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres tall. He weighs approximately 149 pounds, which is equivalent to 68 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is Marc Kalman? He is an American art director, graphic designer and entrepreneur. What is Marc Kalman's nationality? He is an American national. What is Marc Kalman's ethnicity? He is of white ethnicity. How old is Marc Kalman? He is 35 years old as of February 2024. He was born on 10 May 1988. Why is Marc Kalman famous? He is famous for being Bella Hadid's ex-boyfriend. How tall is Marc Kalman? He is 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres tall. How much is Marc Kalman worth? He is allegedly worth between $8 million and $9 million as of 2024.

Marc Kalman's age is 35 years as he was born on 10 May 1988. He is an American art director, graphic designer and entrepreneur. He is famous for dating American fashion model Bella Hadid. Kalman resides in New York City.

