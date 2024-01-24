Who is Thierry Henry’s wife? Get to know Andrea Rajacic

Andrea Rajacic is a Bosnian model best recognised as Thierry Henry’s wife-to-be. Her boyfriend is a French professional soccer coach, pundit, sports broadcaster, and former player. He is presently the manager of the France national under-21 team and is considered one of the greatest strikers of all time and one of the greatest players in English Premier League history.

Andrea Rajacic and Thierry Henry attend the Jungle Party at Annabel's on 28 September 2018 in London, England. Photo: David M. Benett (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Andrea Rajacic gained immense prominence following her romantic relationship with the French professional football coach. Andrea Rajacic and Thierry Henry have been dating since 2008, and they have a son together. Even though Andrea is dating a celebrity partner, she has managed to keep a low profile, sparking curiosity among many.

Profile summary

Real name Andrea Rajacic Gender Female Date of birth 30 November 1986 Age 37 years old (as of January 2024) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina Current residence Les Ulis, Essonne, France Nationality Bosnian Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’7’’ Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Green Father Nebojša Rajačić Mother Tatjana Siblings 1 Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Thierry Henry Children 3 Profession Model

Andrea Rajacic’s biography

The celebrity partner was born and raised in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina. She is a Bosnian national of white ethnicity. Her parents are Nebojsa Rajacic and Tatjana. Her father is a plastic surgeon, while her mother is a Russian language teacher. Andrea grew up alongside her younger sister, Jovana.

What is Andrea Rajacic’s age?

The Bosnian model is 37 years old as of 2024. When was Andrea Rajacic born? She was born on 30 November 1986. Her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Thierry Henry and his girlfriend Andrea Rajacic attend the men's singles final between Roger Federer of Switzerland and Novak Djokovic of Serbia on 22 November 2015 in London. Photo: Julian Finney

Source: Getty Images

Why is Andrea Rajacic famous?

Andrea Rajacic gained immense popularity as the girlfriend of Thierry Henry. She is a private person and has managed to keep her personal life away from the limelight. She is reportedly a model.

Andrea Rajacic’s boyfriend is a French professional , pundit, sports broadcaster, and former player. He is currently the manager of the France national under-21 team. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest strikers in the history of football. Thierry played for Arsenal and FC Barcelona during the height of his career. He joined the New York Red Bulls in the MLS in 2010.

Thierry Henry and Andrea RaJacic’s relationship

Thierry and Andrea have been in a relationship for over a decade. Andrea first met Thierry while visiting her younger sister in Spain and began dating in 2008. The pair share three children: two sons, Tristan and Gabriel and a daughter named Tatiana. They also share a daughter, Tea, from Thierry's previous marriage.

Thierry Henry’s daughter, Tea, was born on 27 May 2005. She is from his marriage to English model and actress Nicole Merry. Thierry and Nicole were married between 5 July 2003 and 2007. Henry paid Merry a divorce settlement close to her requested sum of £10 million.

Thierry Henry and Andrea Rajacic attend Cesc Fabregas and Daniella Semaan's wedding party on 24 July 2018 in Ibiza, Spain. Photo: Europa Press

Source: Getty Images

What is Andrea Rajacic’s height?

Thierry Henry’s wife-to-be is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 121 pounds or 55 kilograms.

Fast facts about Andrea Rajacic

Who is Thierry Henry married to? The professional football coach is not currently married. He has been in a relationship with Andrea Rajacic since 2008. How old is Andrea Rajacic? She is 37 years old as of January 2024. She was born on 30 November 1986. Where is Andrea Rajacic from? She was born in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina. What is Andrea Rajacic’s nationality? She is a Bosnian national. Does Andrea Rajacic have a sister? Yes, she has a younger sister called Jovana. Does Thierry Henry have children? She has a son named Tristan. Does Thierry Henry have a son? Thierry Henry has two sons, Tristan and Gabriel Henry. What is Andrea Rajacic’s height? She is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall.

Andrea Rajacic is a Bosnian model best recognised for being Thierry Henry’s wife-to-be. Her boyfriend is a French professional football coach, pundit, sports broadcaster and former player. He is presently the manager of the France national under-21 team. Andrea and Thierry have been dating since 2008 and have one child, a son. The pair currently resides in Les Ulis, Essonne, France.

Legit.ng recently published Kalani Rodgers’ biography. She is an American online content creator, model, and budding actress. She was born on 22 March 2000 in Detroit, Michigan, United States, but currently resides in Los Angeles, California, USA.

She became famous for sharing engaging and diverse content, such as pranks and challenges, on TikTok and YouTube. She professionally began acting in 2019 and has since featured in various movies and shows, including Pick A Side (2021) and Waiting on the World… (2022). Discover more about the entertainer in this post.

Source: Legit.ng