Who is Adam Wainwright's wife? Get to know Jenny Curry

Jenny Curry is an American interior designer. She is recognised as Adam Wainwright’s wife. Her husband is an American baseball pitcher who has played with the St. Louis Cardinals since 2006. Adam made his MLB debut in 2005, and since then, he has been in the spotlight due to his career.

Jenny Curry has gained prominence as the wife of Adam Wainwright. They have been together since 2004. She supports her husband's career and often accompanies their children to cheer him up during games. Jenny is also a philanthropist.

Profile summary

Full name Jenny Curry Gender Female Date of birth 1983 Age 40 years (as of 2023) Place of birth Brunswick, Georgia, United States of America Current residence Georgia, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5'' Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Marital status Married Partner Adam Wainwright Children 5 School Glynn Academy College Georgia Southern University Profession Interior designer

Who is Adam Wainwright’s wife?

She was born in 1983 in Brunswick, Georgia, United States of America. How old is Jenny Curry? She is 40 years old as of 2023. She attended Glynn Academy. Jenny Curry went to Georgia Southern University, where she graduated with a degree in interior design.

Why is Jenny Curry famous?

She is famous as Adam Wainwright’s wife. Adam Wainwright is a renowned baseball player famous as Uncle Charlie or Waino. He has enjoyed a successful career since his MLB debut on 11 September 2005. He has won awards such as Roberto Clemente, Gold Glove, Darryl Kile, and Hutch.

Jenny Curry is an interior designer. She, however, quit her job to raise their children because her husband was always on the go due to his career as a baseball pitcher. She is a philanthropist and helps her husband in his Big League Impact non-profit organisation. He founded the organisation in 2013.

Big League Impact organisation reflects the beliefs of family, friends, and supporters that they are citizens who care for one another. It partners with professional athletes through sport-related fundraising platforms to help people in need. Jenny Curry promotes human rights through her X (Twitter) account and urges people to end the human trafficking business.

Marital life

She is married to Adam Wainwright, an American baseball pitcher. The two met at Glynn Academy, where they were studying. They dated for four years and got married in 2004. The couple has been together for 19 years now.

How many kids do Adam Wainwright and his wife have?

They have five children. Are Adam Wainwright's kids adopted? The two have four biological daughters, and one adopted child. They welcomed their firstborn daughter, Baylie Grace, on 16 September 2006. Morgan Addison was born in 2008. In 2011, they had Macy, and their youngest daughter, Sadee Faith, was born in 2015.

In April 2019, Adam Wainwright's family welcomed a baby boy through adoption. In a YouTube video, Adam Wainwright said he has always wanted to adopt a child. They began the adoption process in 2018.

They tried many adoption agencies to no avail until they found a woman who chose them to raise her unborn child. She wanted her child to be raised in a big family. They were matched with their newborn baby in January 2019.

Jenny Curry’s son is Caleb Adam Wainwright. He was born in February 2019. They brought their son to his new home on 16 April 2019, and their kids were excited to welcome him into the family.

Jenny Curry’s height and weight

She stands at 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres. She weighs approximately 121 pounds or 55 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is Adam Wainwright married to? The American baseball pitcher married Jenny Curry in 2004. Who is Jenny Curry? She is an interior designer famous as Adam Wainwright’s wife. Who are Adam Wainwright’s kids? The baseball pitcher and his wife have five kids: Baylie Grace, Morgan Addison, Macy, Sadee Faith and Caleb. Did Adam Wainwright adopt a son? Yes, he and his wife adopted a boy in 2019, and they named him Caleb. Where is Jenny Curry from? She hails from Brunswick, Georgia, United States of America. What nationality is Jenny Curry? She is American.

Jenny Curry has gained fame as Adam Wainwright’s wife since they married in 2004. She is a mother to five children she is raising together with her husband. She has a degree in interior design.

