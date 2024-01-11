Who is Jennifer Belle Saget? Meet Bob Saget's daughter

Jennifer Belle Saget is an American celebrity child. She is famous for being the daughter of the late Bob Saget. Bob was a comedian and actor best known for portraying Danny Tanner in the American sitcom Full House. Who is Jennifer Belle Saget, and what does she do?

Bob Saget and daughter Jennifer Belle Saget meet Lightning McQueen in Cars Land at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, on 19 March 2016. Paul Hiffmeyer (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Jennifer Belle is the youngest daughter of American comedian Bob Saget. She describes herself as a music, art, technology, and science enthusiast. Despite her father being famous, Jennifer likes to keep a low profile. Learn more about the celebrity child in her bio.

Profile summary

Full name Jennifer Belle Saget Nickname Jennie Gender Female Date of birth 18 November 1992 Age 31 years (as of January 2024) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Brooklyn, New York, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Jewish Religion Judaism Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5'1" Height in centimetres 155 Weight in pounds 110 Weight in kilograms 50 Body measurements in inches 36-28-36 Body measurements in centimetres 91-71-91 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Green Mother Sherri Kramer Father Bob Saget Siblings 2 Relationship status Single University New York University

Who is Jennifer Belle Saget?

Jennifer Saget was born on 18 November 1992 in New York City, New York, United States, where she was raised. She is an American national of Jewish ethnicity. After high school, Jennifer attended New York University, earning her bachelor's degree.

Who are Bob Saget's daughters?

Bob Saget with daughters Jennifer Belle Saget and Lara Melanie Saget Photo: Aurora Rose (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Besides Jennifer, Bob has two other daughters, Aubrey and Lara Melanie. Aubrey works as an artist focusing on oil painting in Brooklyn, New York. She is married to Andy Kabel. The two wedded on 13 November 2022.

Lara, like her sister, is an artist who works with rocks, paint, glass and many other natural elements. She is also an educator and yoga instructor. She co-founded an artist collective called Studio 200 in New York City.

Is Bob Saget's daughter an actress?

No, the comedian's daughter is not an actress. There is no information about what she does—she is famous for being the late actor's child.

Who is the mother of Bob Saget's three daughters?

Sherri Kramer is the mother of Bob's daughters, Jennifer, Aubrey, and Lara Melanie. Sherri and Bob met in high school and tied the knot on 16 May 1982. The two were married for 15 years before parting ways on 10 November 1997. Kramer filed for divorce, citing ‘irreconcilable differences'.

Sherri is a film director, screenwriter, businesswoman, author, and counsellor. She maintained an amicable relationship until Bob's death. The two did a great job of co-parenting their three daughters.

Bob remarried after two decades. He wedded Kelly Rizzo in 2018. They remained married until his demise in January 2022 at 65. She has stated how hard it has been for her to cope with his death. Rizzo explained how positive and loving he was to all those around him.

Who are Bob Saget's grandchildren?

The late American actor has no grandchildren. However, his character Danny Tanner in Full House has a grandson named Max. According to his Facebook page, he was proud of him.

FAQs

Who is Jennifer Belle Saget? She is an American celebrity child famous for being Bob Saget's daughter. Where is Jennifer Belle Saget from? She hails from New York City, New York, United States. How old is Jennifer Belle Saget? She is 31 years old as of January 2024. She was born on 18 November 1992. Who are Jennifer Bob Saget's kids? She has no children. Who are Bob Saget's daughters? The late comedian's daughters are Jennifer, Aubrey, and Lara Melanie Saget. Who is the mother of Bob Saget's three daughters? Sherri Kramer is the mother to Bob's three daughters. How tall is Jennifer Belle Saget? She is 5 feet 1 inch (155 centimetres) tall. She weighs approximately 110 pounds (50 kilograms).

Jennifer Belle Saget is an American celebrity child famous for being Bob Saget's daughter. Bob Saget was a renowned actor and comedian from the United States. Her mother is Sherri Kramer and has two older sisters, Aubrey and Lara Melanie, who are into arts.

Source: Legit.ng