Who is Juanita Dorricott? Learn more about Bob Seger's wife

Juanita Dorricott is a lawyer and celebrity wife from the United States. She is famous as Bob Seger's wife. Seger is an American rock and roll singer and songwriter. Due to her famous husband, many have wanted to know more about Juanita Dorricott.

Musician Bob Seger and his wife Nita arrive at the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame 19th Annual Induction Dinner on 15 March 2004 in New York City. Photo: Evan Agostini (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Juanita Dorricott is an American celebrity wife. She has married the famous singer-songwriter, guitarist, and pianist Bob Seger for over three decades. Dorricott is also a mother of two, but there are many lesser-known details about her worth knowing.

Full name Juanita Dorricott Nickname Nita, Anita Gender Female Year of birth 1964 Age 60 years (as of 2024) Place of birth Kent, Ohio, USA Current residence Orchard Lake, Michigan, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 128 Weight in kilograms 58 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Siblings 4 Marital status Married Spouse Bob Seger Profession Lawyer

Juanita Dorricott's biography

The professional lawyer was born in 1964 in Kent, Ohio, United States. She is an American national of white ethnicity. She is the youngest of her parents' five children.

What is Juanita Dorricott's age?

The celebrity wife is 60 years old as of 2024. She was born in 1964—Juanita Dorricott's birthday is unknown as her exact date of birth remains a mystery.

When did Juanita Dorricott and Bob Seger meet?

Musician Bob Seger speaks onstage during the 2015 Billboard Touring Awards at The Roosevelt Hotel on 19 November 2015 in New York City. Photo: Mike Coppola

Source: Getty Images

Juanita Dorricott and Bob Seger met in 1990 and tied the knot two years later on 10 July 1993. Seger is a renowned singer-songwriter, guitarist, and pianist from the United States. He is known for hits like Turn the Page, Hollywood Nights and Roll Me Away.

Their wedding took place in The Village Club at Bloomfield Hills. The couple welcomed their first child, Cole, in 1993. Their second child, a daughter named Samantha Char, was born in 1995.

Bob dedicated his wife a song titled You Take Me In. The song is from the album Ride Out and was a surprise to Juanita. She heard it for the first time in the car driving with her husband. Bob told The Detroit News:

She's driving, and when it came on, she said, 'What's this?' I said, 'This is for you.'

Before marrying Juanita, Bob to Renee Andretti. The ex-couple was married between 1968 and 1969. He also had a long-term relationship with Jan Dinsdale. The singer got married to Annette Sinclair in 1987 but divorced her one year later.

The legendary singer announced his retirement in 2018 and went on a farewell tour called Travelin Man - The Final Tour. His decision was informed by his desire to spend time with his family and health issues.

What is Juanita Dorricott's net worth?

Juanita Seger, Bob Seger, Samantha Seger, and Cole Seger arrive at the 39th Annual Kennedy Center Honors on 4 December 2016 in Washington, DC. Photo: Leigh Vogel (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

According to Biography Gist and Lifestyle UG, Bob Seger's wife has an alleged net worth of between $7 million and $8 million. She is in the legal field as a lawyer. According to Celebrity Net Worth, her husband is worth a whopping $45 million. He makes his money from his music career.

FAQs

Who is Juanita Dorricott? She is an American lawyer. Who is Juanita Dorricott married to? She is married to Bob Seger, an American singer and songwriter. Who is Bob Seger? He is a renowned American singer and songwriter best known for his rock and roll music. Where is Juanita Dorricott from? She was born in Kent, Ohio, but resides in Orchard Lake, Michigan, United States. How old is Juanita Dorricott? The celebrity wife is 60 years old as of 2024. She was born in 1964. How many kids do Juanita Dorricott and Bob Seger have? The couple have two children: a son named Cole and a daughter named Samantha Char. How tall is Juanita Dorricott? She is 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres tall.

Juanita Dorricott is an American lawyer and celebrity wife famous for being Bob Seger's wife. The couple has been together since 1993. The mother of two reportedly resides in Orchard Lake, Michigan, USA, with her family.

