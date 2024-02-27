Sissy Spacek's net worth, age, family, movies and TV shows
Mary Elizabeth Spacek, popularly known as Sissy Spacek, is an Academy Award-winning actress and singer from the United States of America. She is best known for her roles as Carrie White in Carrie (1976), Loretta Lynn in Coal Miner's Daughter (1980), and Sally Rayburn on the Netflix series Bloodline (2015–2017). What is Sissy Spacek's net worth?
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Sissy Spacek is a singer-turned-actress. She has won numerous awards throughout her career, including an Academy Award, three Golden Globe Awards and a Grammy Award. Sissy is a mother and has been married for over five decades.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Mary Elizabeth "Sissy" Spacek
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|25 December 1949
|Age
|74 years old (as of 2024)
|Zodiac sign
|Capricorn
|Place of birth
|Quitman, Texas, United States
|Current residence
|Charlottesville, Virginia, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Mixed
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in inches
|5’3’’
|Height in centimetres
|160
|Weight in pounds
|117
|Weight in kilograms
|53
|Body measurements in inches
|34-24-35
|Body measurements in centimetres
|86-61-89
|Hair colour
|Brown
|Eye colour
|Green
|Father
|Edwin Arnold Spacek, Sr.
|Mother
|Virginia Frances Spilman
|Siblings
|Robbie Spacek, Ed Spacek
|Marital status
|Married
|Husband
|Jack Fisk
|Children
|2
|Education
|Quitman High School, Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute
|Profession
|Actress, Singer
|Net worth
|$15 million
What is Sissy Spacek’s net worth?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Idol NetWorth, and The Personage, the American actress has an alleged net worth of $15 million. She has amassed this wealth through her music and acting career.
How old is Sissy Spacek?
The American entertainer is 74 years old as of 2024. When was Sissy Spacek born? She was born on 25 December 1949 in Quitman, Texas, United States of America. Her zodiac sign is Capricorn.
Who are Sissy Spacek’s parents?
Her parents are Virginia Frances and Edwin Arnold Spacek Sr., a county agricultural agent. Her father was of Czech and German origin, while her mother was of English and Irish descent. Sissy’s paternal grandparents were Mary and Arnold A. Spacek, a former mayor of Granger, Texas in Williamson County. Unfortunately, her mother died in 1981.
Who are Sissy Spacek’s siblings?
The actress grew up alongside two brothers, Robbie and Ed. Her brother Robbie succumbed to leukaemia in 1967, aged 18, which she has called the defining event of her whole life. On 19 March 2015, during an interview with The Guardian, Sissy spoke said that her brother's demise made her fearless in her acting career:
I think it made me brave. Once you experience something like that, you've experienced the ultimate tragedy. And if you can continue, nothing else frightens you. That's what I meant about it being rocket fuel—I was fearless in a way. Maybe it gave more depth to my work because I had already experienced something profound and life-changing.
Educational background
The actress completed her high school education at Quitman High School, where she was named homecoming queen during her senior year. She later attended Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute, where she studied acting.
Sissy Spacek's movies and TV shows
Sissy has been in the entertainment industry since 1968. She made her first onscreen appearance in the 1972 film Prime Cut, in which she played the role of Poppy. The following year, she appeared in one episode of Love, American Style TV series.
Sissy gained widespread recognition in 1973 for her breakthrough role in Terrence Malick's Badlands, where she played the character of Holly. The role earned her a nomination for a BAFTA award for Most Promising Newcomer.
The actress earned the Academy Award for Best Actress for portraying country singer Loretta Lynn in Coal Miner's Daughter (1980). Below is a list of her popular movies and shows she has appeared in.
|Year
|Movies/TV shows
|Roles
|2022
|Sam & Kate
|Tina
|2022
|Night Sky
|Irene York
|2018
|The Old Man & the Gun
|Jewel
|2018
|Homecoming
|Ellen Bergman
|2018
|Castle Rock
|Ruth Deaver
|2015–2017
|Bloodline
|Sally Rayburn
|2012
|Deadfall
|June Mills
|2011
|The Help
|Mrs. Walters
|2010–2011
|Big Love
|Marilyn Densham
|2009
|Appalachia: A History of Mountains and People
|Narrator (voice)
|2009
|Get Low
|Mattie Darrow
|2008
|Lake City
|Maggie
|2008
|Four Christmases
|Paula
|2005
|An American Haunting
|Lucy Bell
|2005
|North Country
|Alice Aimes
|2005
|The Ring Two
|Evelyn Borden (née Osorio)
|2004
|A Home at the End of the World
|Alice Glover
|2002
|Last Call
|Zelda Fitzgerald
|1999
|The Straight Story
|Rose "Rosie" Straight
|1995
|The Grass Harp
|Verena Talbo
|1994
|A Place for Annie
|Susan Lansing
|1992
|A Private Matter
|Sherri Finkbine
|1984
|The River
|Mae Garvey
|1982
|Missing
|Beth Horman
|1980
|Coal Miner's Daughter
|Loretta Lynn
|1976
|Carrie
|Carrie White
|1974
|Ginger in the Morning
|Ginger
|1973
|Badlands
|Holly Sargis
|1972
|Prime Cut
|Poppy
In addition to her acting career, Spacek has explored the realm of music, contributing vocals to the soundtrack album of Coal Miner's Daughter. This album reached number two on the Billboard Top Country Albums Chart, earning her a Grammy Award nomination for Best Female Country Vocal Performance.
She released her studio album titled Hangin' Up My Heart in 1983, which reached number 17 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart.
Who is Sissy Spacek’s husband?
The American actress has been married to Jack Fisk for almost five decades now. The pair first met in 1972 on the set of Badlands when they were both in their twenties. Jack served as the art director for the movie, and Sissy played the lead character Holly.
Sissy and Jack eventually tied the knot in 1974. They share two daughters named Schuyler Fisk, born on 8 July 1982 and Madison Fisk, born on 21 September 1988. Sissy Spacek’s daughter Schuyler has followed in her footsteps as she is an actress and a singer.
Sissy Spacek’s husband is an American production designer and director. He is renowned for his collaborations with filmmaker Terrence Malick, having designed the sets for all of Malick’s first eight films, including Badlands (1973), Days of Heaven (1978), The Thin Red Line (1998), and The Tree of Life (2011).
He was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Production Design for There Will Be Blood (2007), The Revenant (2015), and Killers of the Flower Moon (2023).
What is Sissy Spacek’s height?
The American singer stands at 5 feet 3 inches or 160 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 117 pounds or 53 kilograms. Additionally, her body measurements are 34-24-35 or 86-61-89 centimetres.
FAQs
- Who is Sissy Spacek? She is an American actress and singer best recognised for her roles in various shows and films such as Carrie (1976) and Coal Miner's Daughter (1980).
- Where is Sissy Spacek from? She was born in Quitman, Texas, United States.
- What is Sissy Spacek’s age? She is 74 years old as of 2024, as she was born on 25 December 1949.
- Who are Sissy Spacek’s parents? Her parents are Virginia Frances and Edwin Arnold Spacek Sr.
- Who is Sissy Spacek’s husband? She is married to Jack Fisk. They tied the knot in 1974.
- How tall is Sissy Spacek? She is 5 feet 3 inches or 160 centimetres tall.
- What is Sissy Spacek’s net worth? She has an alleged net worth of $15 million.
- Where is Sissy Spacek now? She currently resides in Charlottesville, Virginia, United States.
Sissy Spacek's net worth has grown tremendously over the years. The award-winning actress has an alleged net worth of $15 million. She has over 60 acting credits as of writing.
Legit.ng recently published Presley Tanita Tucker's biography. Presley is a country musician from the United States. She is widely recognised as Tanya Tucker's daughter. Her parents and siblings are big names in the music and acting industries.
Presley Tanita Tucker was born in Nashville, Tennessee, United States. Her mother is a country music singer known for her hit songs, including Bring My Flowers Now, What's Your Mama's Name, and Delta Dawn. Presley's bio has more details about her life and career.
Source: Legit.ng