Sissy Spacek's net worth, age, family, movies and TV shows

Mary Elizabeth Spacek, popularly known as Sissy Spacek, is an Academy Award-winning actress and singer from the United States of America. She is best known for her roles as Carrie White in Carrie (1976), Loretta Lynn in Coal Miner's Daughter (1980), and Sally Rayburn on the Netflix series Bloodline (2015–2017). What is Sissy Spacek's net worth?

Sissy Spacek at Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California (L). Sissy at the Tribeca Performing Arts Center in New York City (R). Photo: Paul Archuleta, Mike Coppola (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Sissy Spacek is a singer-turned-actress. She has won numerous awards throughout her career, including an Academy Award, three Golden Globe Awards and a Grammy Award. Sissy is a mother and has been married for over five decades.

Profile summary

Full name Mary Elizabeth "Sissy" Spacek Gender Female Date of birth 25 December 1949 Age 74 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Quitman, Texas, United States Current residence Charlottesville, Virginia, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’3’’ Height in centimetres 160 Weight in pounds 117 Weight in kilograms 53 Body measurements in inches 34-24-35 Body measurements in centimetres 86-61-89 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Green Father Edwin Arnold Spacek, Sr. Mother Virginia Frances Spilman Siblings Robbie Spacek, Ed Spacek Marital status Married Husband Jack Fisk Children 2 Education Quitman High School, Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute Profession Actress, Singer Net worth $15 million

What is Sissy Spacek’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Idol NetWorth, and The Personage, the American actress has an alleged net worth of $15 million. She has amassed this wealth through her music and acting career.

How old is Sissy Spacek?

The American entertainer is 74 years old as of 2024. When was Sissy Spacek born? She was born on 25 December 1949 in Quitman, Texas, United States of America. Her zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Top 5 facts about Sissy Spacek. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Who are Sissy Spacek’s parents?

Her parents are Virginia Frances and Edwin Arnold Spacek Sr., a county agricultural agent. Her father was of Czech and German origin, while her mother was of English and Irish descent. Sissy’s paternal grandparents were Mary and Arnold A. Spacek, a former mayor of Granger, Texas in Williamson County. Unfortunately, her mother died in 1981.

Who are Sissy Spacek’s siblings?

The actress grew up alongside two brothers, Robbie and Ed. Her brother Robbie succumbed to leukaemia in 1967, aged 18, which she has called the defining event of her whole life. On 19 March 2015, during an interview with The Guardian, Sissy spoke said that her brother's demise made her fearless in her acting career:

I think it made me brave. Once you experience something like that, you've experienced the ultimate tragedy. And if you can continue, nothing else frightens you. That's what I meant about it being rocket fuel—I was fearless in a way. Maybe it gave more depth to my work because I had already experienced something profound and life-changing.

Educational background

The actress completed her high school education at Quitman High School, where she was named homecoming queen during her senior year. She later attended Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute, where she studied acting.

Sissy Spacek's movies and TV shows

Sissy has been in the entertainment industry since 1968. She made her first onscreen appearance in the 1972 film Prime Cut, in which she played the role of Poppy. The following year, she appeared in one episode of Love, American Style TV series.

Sissy gained widespread recognition in 1973 for her breakthrough role in Terrence Malick's Badlands, where she played the character of Holly. The role earned her a nomination for a BAFTA award for Most Promising Newcomer.

The actress earned the Academy Award for Best Actress for portraying country singer Loretta Lynn in Coal Miner's Daughter (1980). Below is a list of her popular movies and shows she has appeared in.

Year Movies/TV shows Roles 2022 Sam & Kate Tina 2022 Night Sky Irene York 2018 The Old Man & the Gun Jewel 2018 Homecoming Ellen Bergman 2018 Castle Rock Ruth Deaver 2015–2017 Bloodline Sally Rayburn 2012 Deadfall June Mills 2011 The Help Mrs. Walters 2010–2011 Big Love Marilyn Densham 2009 Appalachia: A History of Mountains and People Narrator (voice) 2009 Get Low Mattie Darrow 2008 Lake City Maggie 2008 Four Christmases Paula 2005 An American Haunting Lucy Bell 2005 North Country Alice Aimes 2005 The Ring Two Evelyn Borden (née Osorio) 2004 A Home at the End of the World Alice Glover 2002 Last Call Zelda Fitzgerald 1999 The Straight Story Rose "Rosie" Straight 1995 The Grass Harp Verena Talbo 1994 A Place for Annie Susan Lansing 1992 A Private Matter Sherri Finkbine 1984 The River Mae Garvey 1982 Missing Beth Horman 1980 Coal Miner's Daughter Loretta Lynn 1976 Carrie Carrie White 1974 Ginger in the Morning Ginger 1973 Badlands Holly Sargis 1972 Prime Cut Poppy

In addition to her acting career, Spacek has explored the realm of music, contributing vocals to the soundtrack album of Coal Miner's Daughter. This album reached number two on the Billboard Top Country Albums Chart, earning her a Grammy Award nomination for Best Female Country Vocal Performance.

She released her studio album titled Hangin' Up My Heart in 1983, which reached number 17 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart.

Who is Sissy Spacek’s husband?

Actress Sissy Spacek signs copies of her new book "My Extraordinary Ordinary Life" at Barnes & Noble bookstore at The Grove on 10 May 2012 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Amanda Edwards

Source: Getty Images

The American actress has been married to Jack Fisk for almost five decades now. The pair first met in 1972 on the set of Badlands when they were both in their twenties. Jack served as the art director for the movie, and Sissy played the lead character Holly.

Sissy and Jack eventually tied the knot in 1974. They share two daughters named Schuyler Fisk, born on 8 July 1982 and Madison Fisk, born on 21 September 1988. Sissy Spacek’s daughter Schuyler has followed in her footsteps as she is an actress and a singer.

Sissy Spacek’s husband is an American production designer and director. He is renowned for his collaborations with filmmaker Terrence Malick, having designed the sets for all of Malick’s first eight films, including Badlands (1973), Days of Heaven (1978), The Thin Red Line (1998), and The Tree of Life (2011).

He was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Production Design for There Will Be Blood (2007), The Revenant (2015), and Killers of the Flower Moon (2023).

What is Sissy Spacek’s height?

The American singer stands at 5 feet 3 inches or 160 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 117 pounds or 53 kilograms. Additionally, her body measurements are 34-24-35 or 86-61-89 centimetres.

FAQs

Who is Sissy Spacek? She is an American actress and singer best recognised for her roles in various shows and films such as Carrie (1976) and Coal Miner's Daughter (1980). Where is Sissy Spacek from? She was born in Quitman, Texas, United States. What is Sissy Spacek’s age? She is 74 years old as of 2024, as she was born on 25 December 1949. Who are Sissy Spacek’s parents? Her parents are Virginia Frances and Edwin Arnold Spacek Sr. Who is Sissy Spacek’s husband? She is married to Jack Fisk. They tied the knot in 1974. How tall is Sissy Spacek? She is 5 feet 3 inches or 160 centimetres tall. What is Sissy Spacek’s net worth? She has an alleged net worth of $15 million. Where is Sissy Spacek now? She currently resides in Charlottesville, Virginia, United States.

Sissy Spacek's net worth has grown tremendously over the years. The award-winning actress has an alleged net worth of $15 million. She has over 60 acting credits as of writing.

Legit.ng recently published Presley Tanita Tucker's biography. Presley is a country musician from the United States. She is widely recognised as Tanya Tucker's daughter. Her parents and siblings are big names in the music and acting industries.

Presley Tanita Tucker was born in Nashville, Tennessee, United States. Her mother is a country music singer known for her hit songs, including Bring My Flowers Now, What's Your Mama's Name, and Delta Dawn. Presley's bio has more details about her life and career.

Source: Legit.ng