Who are Loretta Lynn's siblings? Meet all 7 of them

Loretta Lynn was an American country music singer and songwriter. She is regarded as one of the best female country music singers ever and was nicknamed the Queen of Country Music. Due to her musical success, many have wondered who Loretta Lynn’s siblings are and whether they are also country music singers.

Loretta Lynn’s country music songs are full of praise for coal miners from her hometown, earning them respect and recognition. She gained global prominence with her musical success, making people curious about who she called family, especially her siblings. Who are Loretta Lynn’s siblings, and what are they up to?

Full name Loretta Webb Lynn Nickname The Queen of Country Music, Coal Miner’s Daughter Gender Female Date of birth 14 April 1932 Date of death 4 October 2022 Age 90 years old (at the time of death) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Butcher Hollow, Kentucky, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'1" Height in centimetres 155 Weight in pounds 115 Weight in kilograms 52 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Clara Marie Father Melvin Theodore Webb Siblings 7 Children 6 Profession Country music singer, songwriter, guitarist Instagram @lorettalynnofficial Facebook @LorettaLynnOfficial

Who is Loretta Lynn?

Loretta Lynn was the daughter of Clara Marie and Melvin Theodore Webb, born on 14 April 1932. Loretta Lynn’s parents lived in Butcher Hollow, Kentucky, United States, where her father worked as a coal miner. Her father passed away in 1959, while her mother died in 1981.

How many are Loretta Lynn’s siblings? She was raised alongside her seven siblings: four brothers and three sisters. Of her seven siblings, only three are alive today.

Is Dolly Parton Loretta Lynn's sister? The two singers were not biological siblings, but they shared such a special relationship in music that Dolly Parton referred to her as her sister and friend when mourning her death.

Loretta married Oliver Lynn between 1948 and 1996, and they had six children. She passed away on 4 October 2022, aged 90 years.

Loretta Lynn’s siblings in order of birth

Who are Loretta Lynn’s siblings? Her parents had eight children, four sons and four daughters, born between 1929 and 1951. Here is a list of her brothers and sisters, from the eldest to the youngest.

1. Melvin Webb Jr.

Melvin was the firstborn child and son of Clara Marie and Melvin Theodore Webb. He was born on 4 December 1929 in Johnson County, Kentucky, United States. Loretta Lynn’s eldest sibling reportedly married Bonnie Faye Banks Webb, and they had three children.

He was not in the spotlight, and what he did for a living is unknown. He passed away on 2 July 1993, aged 63 years.

2. Herman Webb

Herman was Loretta’s second eldest sibling born on 3 September 1934. While his siblings left home to pursue different careers, he remained home and became the gatekeeper of their home. Many country music lovers thronged the family home to see where country music superstar Loretta was raised, and Herman gave them a tour around the home.

He was married to Patsy Jean, and they became parents of three daughters. Herman died on 28 July 2018 at the age of 83.

3. Jay Lee Webb

Jay Lee was born on 12 February 1937. He followed in his sister Loretta's footsteps into the music industry. He was a country music singer and songwriter and began her career as a member of the Trailblazers band.

Some of his popular songs are I Come Home A-Drinkin', My Favorite Memory, and Broad Minded Man. His wife was Edith Louanne Hammons Jennings, and they had three children. He died on 31 July 1996 after a protracted battle with pancreatic cancer.

4. Donald Webb

Donald was the fifth of Clara Marie and Melvin Theodore Webb’s children, born on 2 April 1941. He lived a quiet life in his home, enjoying hunting, fishing, and occasionally playing music. With the help of his younger sister Gayle, he recorded the song Clock on the Wall, which was included in her I’ve Cry the Blue Out of My Eyes album.

He married his wife, Debra, and they were parents of four children. Donald passed away on 13 October 2017, aged 76 years.

5. Peggy Sue Wright

Peggy is the second eldest daughter of Clara Marie and Melvin Theodore Webb, born on 25 March 1943. She is 80 years old as of February 2024. She is a country music singer and songwriter with five music albums and is known for songs such as Blue Moon of Kentucky and More Money.

She married Douglas Wells between 1964 and 1968, with whom she had a daughter. She is married to Sonny Wright, a music producer and performer. She designs stage costumes and is a background singer in her sister Crystal Gale’s band.

6. Betty Ruth Webb

Betty is the second youngest among the Webb siblings. She was reportedly born in 1946 and is 78 years old as of 2024. She has maintained a low profile despite hailing from a famous family of country music singers. Not much is known about her except that her eldest sister, Loretta, named one of her daughters after her.

7. Crystal Gayle

Crystal is the lastborn child of Clara Marie and Melvin Theodore Webb. She was born on 9 January 1951, and her age as of February 2024 is 73 years. She is another successful country music singer and songwriter from the family.

Are Loretta Lynn and Crystal Gayle full sisters? They are blood sisters born to the same parents. She caught the attention of country music lovers after she released her song Don't It Make My Brown Eyes Blue.

Gayle has over 20 studio albums and numerous songs. Some of her top tracks are Talking in Your Sleep, Baby What About You, and I’ll Get Over You.

FAQs

Who were Loretta Lynn’s parents? The American guitarist and country music singer was born to Clara Marie and Melvin Theodore Webb. Do Loretta Lynn and Crystal Gayle have the same parents? They are the daughters of the same parents. Is Dolly Parton related to Loretta Lynn? Dolly Parton is in no way related to Loretta Lynn. However, both are country music bigwigs, and Parton referred to her as a sister when she died. How many siblings did Loretta Lynn have? She had seven siblings: four brothers and three sisters. Who was the eldest among Loretta Lynn’s siblings? The first child in the family was Melvin Webb Jr., born on 4 December 1929. He died on 2 July 1993. Who is Loretta Lynn’s youngest sibling? The lastborn in Webb’s family is Crystal Gayle. She is 73 years old as of February 2024. What does Crystal Gayle do for a living? She is a country music singer and songwriter. How many of Loretta Lynn's siblings are still living? Three out of her seven siblings are alive. Her sisters Peggy, Betty, and Crystal are alive.

Loretta Lynn made a name for herself as a country music singer and songwriter. At the time of her death, she had won three Grammy awards. Not all of Loretta Lynn’s siblings followed in her footsteps, but the ones who took the path excelled and made them recognised as a family of country music singers. She is survived by her three sisters.

