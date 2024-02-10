Meet Marcia Aoki, legendary footballer Pelé’s widow

Marcia Aoki is a Japanese-Brazilian entrepreneur best recognised as the widow of Pelé, the legendary Brazilian footballer. She began attracting media attention after her relationship with the legendary footballer came to the fore in 2008. Pelé and Marcia were married for about six years until his demise in 2022.

Pelé and Marcia Aoki attend the premiere of Pelé: Birth of a Legend at Borough of Manhattan Community College during the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival. Photo: Taylor Hill (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Pelé’s widow, Marcia Aoki, hails from Brazil but is of Japanese descent. She has excelled in the corporate world as a business consultant and worked with multiple corporations, including Werner Bros. Consumer Products. She became Pelé’s third wife when they married in 2016.

Profile summary

Full name Marcia Cibele Aoki Gender Female Date of birth 7 May 1966 Age 57 years old (as of February 2024) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Penápolis, Sao Paulo, Brazil Current residence Guaruja, Sao Paulo, Brazil Nationality Japanese-Brazilian Ethnicity Asian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Body measurements in inches 36-32-40 Body measurements in centimetres 91-81-102 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Isaura Aoki Father Paulo Aoki Siblings 1 Relationship status Single College University of Southern California, International Christian University Profession Entrepreneur

Marcia Aoki’s biography

Marcia Aoki’s full name is Marcia Cibele Aoki, and she was born and raised in Penápolis, Sao Paulo, Brazil. She is one of the two children of her parents, Isaura and Paulo Aoki. One of her parents is reportedly a paediatrician, and the other is an entrepreneur. Her brother is Carlos Alberto Aoki.

Aoki pursued her undergraduate studies at the University of Southern California and obtained a Bachelor of Arts in East Asian Studies and Media Communications. She obtained her master's degree in International Economics and Social History from the International Christian University.

What is Marcia Aoki’s age?

She is 57 years old as of February 2024. Marcia Aoki’s date of birth is 7 May 1966, and her zodiac sign is Taurus.

Top five facts about Marcia Aoki. Photo: Franck Fife (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Career

Marcia has worked for global corporations for several years. She was a business consultant to several Japanese-based US companies. One of her notable works is participating in developing Snoopy Studios in Osaka, Japan.

She was the managing director of United Media for approximately 17 years, between 1983 and 2000. In 2001, she was hired as a managing director for Werner Bros. Consumer Products and worked for the company for about four years. Currently, she is reportedly the managing director of Global Brands Japan KK.

When did Marcia Aoki and Pelé meet?

Pelé and Marcia Aoki first met in New York, United States, in the 1980s. At the time, she was married to her first husband. In 2008, they bumped into each other in an elevator at the Mega Gala in New York City.

The duo seemingly confirmed their romantic relationship when they attended the Golden Foot ceremony in October 2012 in Monaco, France. They planned to exchange their marriage vows in 2014, but it was postponed due to Pelé’s health problems. Ultimately, they in July 2016 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The Brazilian football legend married Marcia Aoki for approximately six years before he passed away in December 2022. Pelé battled colon cancer and died of multiple organ failure at 82 years old.

Marcia Aoki’s net worth

According to News Unzip, her net worth is alleged to be between $4 million and $5 million, while Popular Networth alleges that it is approximately $500 thousand. Another source, Players Bio, alleges her net worth is $10 million.

Her net worth can be attributed to earnings from her career in the corporate world and inheritance from her late husband’s wealth. She reportedly inherited 30 per cent of Pelé’s assets, while the footballer’s seven children took the remaining 70 per cent. Pelé’s net worth at death was estimated to be $100 million.

What happened between Marcia Aoki and Pelé's advisor, Pepito?

Pelé's widow and the football legend's advisor, Pepito, are reportedly embroiled in a legal dispute. Pepito, whom Pelé appointed the executor of his estate, requested five per cent of the inheritance for his role.

Marcia Aoki, through her defence attorney Luiz Kignel, disputed the request, arguing that Pepito did not take any necessary measures. The attorney stated:

The executor's role is primarily to act in defense of the will when there is any kind of dispute among the beneficiaries. But neither party contested the will.

Who is Marcia Aoki’s husband now?

Since the demise of her husband, Pelé, in 2022, Marcia has not remarried. Is she dating anyone? She is seemingly not in a relationship at the moment. She occasionally appears publicly and has not revealed details of her love life.

Does Marcia Aoki have children?

Marcia did not have any children with Pelé during their six-year marriage. She also reportedly does not have children from her previous relationships.

Former footballer Ronaldo (R) hands an award to the widow of football legend Pelé, Marcia Aoki (L), during a tribute to Pelé at the Best FIFA Football Awards 2022 ceremony in Paris. Photo: Franck Fife

Source: Getty Images

However, Pelé had seven recognised children from his previous relationships. Pelé’s kids from his first marriage to Rosemeri Cholbi are Kely, Jennifer and Edinho. The late had twins, Joshua and Celeste, born from his second marriage to Assiria Lemos Seixas. Flavia and Sandra are his daughters from his extramarital affairs.

Marcia Aoki’s height and weight

Pelé’s widow stands 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres) tall. Her weight is estimated to be 132 pounds (60 kilograms). Her measurements are approximately 36-32-40 inches (91-81-102 centimetres).

Fast facts about Marcia Aoki

How old is Marcia Aoki? She is 57 years old as of January 2024. Her date of birth is 7 May 1966. What is Marcia Aoki’s nationality? She is a Japanese-Brazilian national. Who are Marcia Aoki’s parents? She is the daughter of Isaura and Paulo Aoki. Are Marcia Aoki and Steve Aoki related? Although the two share a surname, they are neither related by birth nor marriage. Steve Aoki is an American DJ and music producer. How did Marcia Aoki and Pelé meet? They first met in the 1980s and met again in 2008 in New York in an elevator, and they secretly began dating. Who is Pelé's widow? The legendary footballer’s third and last wife was Marcia Aoki. Does Marcia Aoki have a daughter? She reportedly does not have any children. How tall is Marcia Aoki? Her height is 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres).

Marcia Aoki is the widow of legendary Brazilian footballer Pelé. They were married for about six years but did not have any children. She is an entrepreneur who thrives in the corporate world, working with multiple corporations. She resides in Guaruja, Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Legit.ng recently published Senada Greca’s biography. She is an Albanian fitness trainer based in the United States. She is known for sharing her workout videos on social media and has amassed a significant audience across social media platforms.

Senada spent the initial years of her career in the corporate world before choosing to focus on the fitness industry. She owns the fitness training application WeRise and the online fitness apparel store Zentoa. Find out details of her profession and her love life in her biography.

Source: Legit.ng