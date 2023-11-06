Actress Gia Kim's age, height, birthday, parents, brother

Gia Kim is a Korean actress famous for portraying Yuri in the American romantic comedy-drama television series XO, Kitty. She has become popular on social media following her role in the series, which premiered on 18 May 2023. Her fame has made fans curious about her parents, age and family. What is Gia Kim’s age?

Korean actress Gia Kim posing in black and white outfits. Photo: @thisisgiakim on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Gia Kim achieved her breakthrough in 2023 when she portrayed the role of a 16-year-old Yuri in XO. Kitty. She has become a fan favourite due to her role on the show, and many are curious about her age. Is she 16 years old in real life? Learn more about her in her bio.

Profile summary

Full name Gia Kim Gender Female Date of birth 4 November 1992 Age 31 years (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Seoul, South Korea Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States of America Nationality Korean Ethnicity Asian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'4'' Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 117 Weight in kilograms 53 Body measurements in inches 33-26-34 Body measurements in centimetres 84-66-86 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 1 Relationship status Single College University of Hong Kong Profession Actress Instagram @thisisgiakim

What is Gia Kim’s age?

The Korean actress is 31 years old as of 2023. When is Gia Kim's birthday? She was born on 4 November 1992 in Seoul, South Korea. Her zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Gia Kim’s parents are of Korean origin. The famous actress spent her childhood in Korea and Hong Kong. Her parents relocated to Hong Kong, where her father worked in a construction company. She acquired a bachelor's degree at the University of Hong Kong.

Does Gia Kim have siblings?

The actress has a younger brother. Gia Kim’s brother is Sang Heon Lee. Sang Heon is a famous model and actor who portrays Min Ho in the XO, Kitty TV series. In a YouTube video, Kim revealed that they moved to Hong Kong in 2000 when her brother was four.

Career

Gia Kim is an actress. She has always been passionate about arts, which made her enrol at the Art of Acting Studio, an acting school and cultural centre in Los Angeles, to improve her skills. Before she became an actress, Kim worked in journalism, directing, and musical theatre. She realised her true passion was acting and went to the United States to further her studies.

She made her acting debut when she played the role of Gia in the 2021 short film Happy Ending. Her breakthrough was in 2023 when she portrayed Yuri in XO, Kitty. The series is about a teen who reunites with her long-distance boyfriend at the same boarding school. Gia Kim portrays Yuri, a rich and famous social media star who is the daughter of wealthy parents.

Her popularity has increased on Instagram due to her notable role, which made many curious about the actress. She worked as a waitress at a restaurant in Los Angeles before her fame as an actress.

Gia Kim from XO, Kitty loves drawing and often shares her sketches on Instagram. According to a video she shared on Instagram drawing her grandmother, she started drawing when she was 12.

Who is Gia Kim’s husband?

Gia Kim, the actress, is not married. She is single and has not revealed any information regarding her past relationships on social media.

Gia Kim’s height and weight

How tall is Gia Kim? She is 5 feet 4 inches or 163 centimetres tall. She weighs 117 pounds or 53 kilograms. Her body measurements are approximately 33-26-34 inches or 84-66-86 centimetres.

FAQs

Who is Gia Kim? She is a Korean actress well recognised for her role as Yuri in the television series XO, Kitty. Where was Gia Kim born? She was born in Seoul, South Korea. Are Gia Kim and Sang Heon Lee related? Yes, Sang Heon Lee, a cast member of XO, Kitty is Gia Kim’s younger brother. How old is Gia Kim? She was born on 4 November 1992. Therefore, she is 31 years old as of 2023. What movies has Gia Kim been in? She has played notable roles in Happy Ending (2021) and XO, Kitty (2023). What did Gia Kim do before acting? She worked in directing, journalism and musical theatre before she started acting.

What is Gia Kim’s age? The actress is 31 years old. Gia Kim is a Korean actress who has gained popularity since her portrayal as Yuri in the television series XO, Kitty. She was a stage actress before her debut television performance.

