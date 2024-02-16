Everleigh LaBrant’s age, height, birthday, parents

Everleigh LaBrant is an American competitive dancer, Instagram star, and YouTuber. She gained prominence through her Instagram, which is managed by her mother. Everleigh won America's Favorite Dancer 17 & Under award in 2023. What is Everleigh LaBrant's age?

Everleigh LaBrant smiles for the camera (L). The YouTuber carries a brown puppy (R). Photo: @everleighrose on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Everleigh LaBrant started dancing at the young age of 2. Since then, she has secured her spot as a social media personality and dancer. Savannah's daughter is popular on Instagram, boasting millions of followers. Discover more facts in Everleigh LaBrant's bio.

Profile summary

Full name Everleigh Rose Smith-Soutas Nickname Ever, Eve, the Bev Gender Female Date of birth 14 December 2012 Age 11 years (as of February 2024) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Orange County, California, United States Current residence Nashville, Tennessee, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Height in inches 4'7" Height in centimetres 140 Weight in pounds 57 Weight in kilograms 26 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Mother Savannah LaBrant Father Tommy Smith Step-father Cole LaBrant Siblings 3 Profession Dancer, Instagram star, YouTuber, model Instagram @everleighrose YouTube Everleigh

Everleigh LaBrant's age

The YouTuber is 11 years old as of February 2024. What is Everleigh LaBrant's birthday? She was born on 14 December 2012. Her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Everleigh Rose Smith-Soutas was born in Orange County, California, to Savannah LaBrant and Tommy Smith. She is an American national of white ethnicity.

Everleigh Rose Smith Soutas's parents parted ways when she was young, but they co-parented her. LaBrant's mother, a photographer and fashion blogger, married Cole LaBrant, a social media influencer, in 2018. Everleigh has three step-siblings: Posie, Zealand, and Sunday LaBrant.

According to a YouTube video on Labrant's family YouTube channel, the content creator is homeschooled. She started homeschooling in grade 4. She also attends a hybrid program two days a week.

What happened to Everleigh's real dad?

Top five facts about Everleigh LaBrant. Photo: @everleighrose on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Everleigh LaBrant's dad, Thomas Walter Smith, known as Tommy Smith, passed away on 9 September 2022. Her mother, Savannah LaBrant, announced the sad news on Instagram. She posted a picture of Everleigh and her dad captioning it:

Our hearts are incredibly heavy as we process the loss of Everleigh's dad, Tommy. He loved Everleigh immensely. Your prayers for Everleigh are so very appreciated.

According to Tommy's obituary, he was 29 years old when he passed on. The statement stated:

Thomas Walter Smith gained his wings unexpectedly. He was a father, son, brother, grandson, family and friend to all. His love of living life to the absolute fullest, along with his free spirit, will be missed immensely.

According to People magazine, the Orange County Sheriff-Coroner confirmed the cause of death was accidental substance abuse.

Career

Everleigh LaBrant is a competitive dancer, Instagram star, and YouTuber. She became passionate about dancing at a young age. She started participating in competitions at two years old.

Her mother signed her up for the Mather Dance Company, where she danced until 2014. She joined The Rage Entertainment Complex in 2017 and went to Orange County Performing Arts Academy (OCPAA) in 2017.

Her dancing skills have earned her awards like Regional Petite Miss Ruby Showbiz 2018 and Regional Dancer of the Year Hollywood Vibe 2022.

Eve is also a model and has been featured in Vogue Australia. She also appeared in a campaign for Kardashian Kids alongside fellow dancer Ava Foley.

Eve is also a YouTuber with a YouTube channel with nearly 4 million subscribers. With the help of her parents, she posts her everyday life on the channel. Eve also appears on her family's YouTube channel titled The LeBrant Fam. The LaBrant's family channel has over 13 million followers.

The young star has a self-titled Instagram account, which her mother runs. The account has amassed over 5 million followers at the time of writing.

Everleigh LaBrant's height

She is 3 feet and 11 inches or 119 centimetres tall. Her weight is approximately 57 pounds, which is equivalent to 26 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is Everleigh LaBrant? She is a young American competitive dancer, Instagram star, and YouTuber. Where is Everleigh LaBrant from? She hails from Orange County, California, United States. How old is Everleigh LaBrant? The Instagram star is 11 years old as of February 2024. She was born on 14 December 2012. Who are Everleigh Rose Smith Soutas' parents? Her biological parents are Tommy Smith and Savannah LaBrant. She has a stepdad named Cole LaBrant. How old was Savannah when she had Everleigh LaBrant? She was 19 years old when she gave birth to her daughter. How tall is Everleigh LaBrant? She is 4 feet and 7 inches (140 centimetres) tall. What happened to Everleigh's real dad? He passed on 9 September 2022. The cause of death was a result of accidental drug abuse caused by acute fentanyl intoxication.

Everleigh LaBrant's age doesn't match her accomplishments—she is a young but successful dancer, Instagram star, and YouTuber. The YouTuber lives with his parents in Nashville, Tennessee, United States.

