The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) is insisting on a living wage and not a minimum wage from the federal government

The labour union rejected President Bola Tinubu-led federal government's 35% pay rise for civil servants

The NLC Assistant General Secretary, Chris Onyeka, said the announcement was “a waste of time.”

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has rejected President Bola Tinubu-led federal government pay rise of between 25 and 35 per cent for civil servants across various consolidated salary structures.

The NLC Assistant General Secretary, Chris Onyeka, said the announcement was “a waste of time.”

Nigerian workers insist on living wage Photo credit: @officialABAT/@NLCHeadquarters

Source: Twitter

Tinubu’s 35% Pay Rise is a waste of time

As reported by Daily Trust, Onyeka, said the National Salaries, Incomes, and Wages Commission (NSIWC) does not have powers to fix the national minimum wage.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“What they pretend to have done is a waste of time. It does not amount to anything for us and those in the federal civil service.”

The Head of Press of NSIWC, Emmanuel Njoku, told Daily Trust that the increment was different from the multi-stakeholders committee headed by the secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), Senator George Akume.

Njike disclosed that the government would pay the arrears of the backlogs from January 2024.

Workers want living wage

Some workers have called on Tinubu’s government to approve a living wage that will make life better for workers considering the rising cost of living in the country.

The workers explained that living wage and not minimum wage.

The Chairperson of the NLC in Lagos, Comrade Funmi Sessi, who agreed with other workers said:

“We are all anxious about the living wage,” she said, adding: “Our major demand is the living wage. We know it would be a very difficult thing because the tripartite committee has not concluded work on it but it would be a disappointment for workers if by tomorrow (today) there is no announcement of a new minimum wage.

Obaseki announces N70,000 minimum wage for Edo workers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Governor Godwin Obaseki announced a new minimum wage of N70,000 for civil servants in Edo state.

Obaseki said the anticipated minimum wage will come into effect on Wednesday, May 1st, 2024.

He announced this while commissioning the newly built ultra-modern Labour House secretariat complex in Edo state on Monday, April 29.

Source: Legit.ng