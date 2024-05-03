A man, recently freed after a 36-year incarceration, spoke about his plans to utilise his iPhone 15

Having been imprisoned at 17, he disclosed that he was in the process of mastering the popular device

He expressed his intention to offer insights on mass incarceration, drawing from his extensive personal experience, once he became adept at using the smartphone

A man was released from prison after 36 years. He had been locked away since he was 17 years old.

Now, he’s out and has an iPhone 15, a type of technology that didn’t exist when he was sentenced.

After 36 years, man gets released from prison. Photo credit: @malijah.gee

Source: TikTok

From prison to content creation

The man is still figuring out how to use his new phone. He has plans once he’s good at using the phone.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

He wants to use it to tell people about what it’s like to be in prison for a long time. He knows a lot about this because he was there for so many years, as shown by @malijah.gee.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Martin.purvanovV said:

“He went to prison in 1988.”

A83939hdhhd:

“Dude was 36 in 1986.”

Avspärrad:

“My man came out before grand theft auto 6.”

Anon:

“Bro life is over.”

Jordan bourassa:

“Bro left 17 came back Unc that's wild.”

Czajczynski_j:

“Does he know that Michael Jordan and Chicago Bulls won the playoffs?”

Ramon House:

“Why she just recording him.”

Splashygzz:

“He already tired of the cameras.”

Reese:

“Just awkwardly recording.”

Pick&mix:

“Why he looks so sad.”

Mr. Morphmatic:

“Bro seems veeeery wise and knowledgeable. He's remaining quiet and taking everything in.”

Randyhill630:

“I did 30,Alabama, got out 2018,today I own my own home and much more, it's never Over.”

Man released from prison after serving 28 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man wrongly convicted and jailed for close to 30 years has walked free after it was found he was innocent.

Johnson Lamar, 50, locked up in prison since 1994 finally regained his freedom in 2023 after the case was revisited.

Johnson was convicted for the murder of Marcus Boyd who was shot dead by two masked men in St Louis, Missouri, BBC reported.

In a recent development, Legit.ng reported that there was a moment of joy and celebration at the Embu Prisons after a man who had been behind bars for 17 years finally tasted freedom.

Source: Legit.ng