Does Stephen Mulhern have a wife? A look at his relationships

Stephen Mulhern is a British television presenter, comedian, magician, and actor. He is widely recognised for hosting Britain's Got More Talent. He has appeared in popular films such as Timmy Towers, In for a Penny and The Slammer. Beyond his career, Stephen's personal life has been a subject of fascination among his fans. Does Stephen Mulhern have a wife?

Stephen Mulhern was born in London, England on April 4, 1977. He started his TV career presenting the CITV children's show Finger Tips. He has also presented popular shows such as Get Your Acts Together, The Big Quiz, and Big Star's Little Star. Here is a look at Stephen Mulhern’s girlfriends list over the years.

Full name Stephen Mulhern Gender Male Date of birth 4 April 1977 Age 46 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth London, England Current residence London, England Nationality British Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6' Height in centimetres 183 Weight in pounds 190 Weight in kilograms 86 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Mother Maureen Father Christopher Siblings 3 Relationship status Single School St Bonaventure's Catholic School College Stratford University Profession Television presenter, comedian, magician, actor, author Instagram @stephenmulhern X (Twitter) @stephenmulhern Facebook @stephenmulhern YouTube Stephen Mulhern

Does Stephen Mulhern have a wife?

Who is Stephen Mulhern’s wife? The British television presenter is not married and has never been married. He does not reveal much about his personal life. He has only been in a relationship with one woman since entering the limelight.

Who is Stephen Mulhern’s partner?

The British comedian keeps his information concerning his love life under wraps. The only relationship known to the public was with actress Emma Louise Barton. Emma is a renowned actress best known for her role as Honey Mitchell in the British soap EastEnders.

Emma Barton was born on 26 July 1977 in Portsmouth, England. She is known for popular films such as Secret History, Doctors, and Children in Need. She was nominated for the Inside Soap Awards in 2023 in the category of Best Partnership with Perry Fenwick.

The English actress and Stephen Mulhern met in 2008 at Marlowe Theatre in Canterbury when they were cast in the Snow White pantomime. They started dating, and three years later, they ended their relationship. Presently, Emma Barton is dating rock star Jason Perry.

Stephen Mulhern’s family

The British author was born to her parents, Christopher Mulhern and Maureen, on 4 April 1977. His parents were market traders. He has three siblings, Vinny Mulhern, Christopher, and Susie.

FAQs

Who is Stephen Mulhern? He is a famous comedian, television presenter, magician, author, and actor known for films such as The Slammer and Timmy Towers. Where is Stephen Mulhern from? He hails from London, England. Does Stephen Mulhern have a child? No, the British television personality has no kids. Who is Stephen Mulhern dating now? The famous actor is single at the time of writing. Who are Stephen Mulhern’s ex-partners? He has been in a relationship with one woman, Emma Barton, a famous actress. Is Stephen Mulhern married? No, he is not married and has never been married before. How old is Stephen Mulhern? He is 46 years old as of January 2024, having been born on 4 April 1977.

Does Stephen Mulhern have a wife? The British comedian does not have a wife and has never married before. He has been linked with one woman, Emma Barton, and the relationship lasted for three years.

