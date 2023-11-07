Sadie Munroe’s age, height, net worth, movies and TV shows

Sadie Munroe is a young actress from Toronto, Canada. She is widely recognised for appearing in films like The Meaning of Life, Star Trek: Short Treks, Man Seeking Woman and Workin' Moms. Sadie Munroe’s age has not hindered her extraordinary success in the film industry. Get to learn more about the actress and the secrets behind her early success.

The Canadian actress Sadie Munroe in a black and grey outfit. Photo: @sadieamunroe on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sadie Munroe began her acting career at the age of eight. For her role in the TV series Man Seeking Woman, the actress was nominated for the Joey Award in 2016 as a Young Actress in a TV Series Featured Role Age 11-15. She currently resides in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Profile summary

Full name Sadie Munroe Gender Female Date of birth 22 March 2006 Age 17 years (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Ottawa, Canada Current residence Toronto, Ontario, Canada Nationality Canadian Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’4’’ Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 99 Weight in kilograms 45 Hair colour Strawberry blonde Eye colour Blue Father Jeff Munroe Mother Jane Mclver Siblings 2 Relationship status Single Profession Actress Net worth $200,000

What is Sadie Munroe’s age?

The Canadian actress is 17 years old as of 2023. When is Sadie Munroe’s birthday? She was born on 22 March 2006. Her zodiac sign is Aries. The Workin' Moms actress was born in Ottawa, Canada and raised in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. She is a Canadian national of white ethnicity.

Who are Sadie Munroe’s siblings?

Sadie has a younger brother, Shepherd, and an older brother, Gage. Her brother, Gage, is an actor known for appearing in films and TV series like Nobody, Tales of the Walking Dead, and Hotel Transylvania: The Series. Her father is Jeff Munroe, while her mother is Jane Mclver.

Career

The actress made her acting debut in 2014 after portraying a character named Faith in the Orphan Black TV series. However, she garnered global prominence for her role as Alice Carlson in Workin' Moms (2017–2023). According to IMDb, some of Sadie Munroe’s movies and TV shows are:

Movies/TV series Roles Year Man Seeking Woman Jane 2015 AFK Sadie (Daughter on Plane) 2015 Saving Hope Spirit Little Girl 2016 A Family Man Kid #1 2016 The Meaning of Life Sophia Hill 2017 Autumn Stables Maddie 2018 American Gods Penny Scout #1 2019 The Handmaid's Tale Rose 2019 Star Trek: Short Treks Lil 2020 The Hardy Boys Lucy Wayne 2022

What is Sadie Munroe's net worth?

The Canadian actress has an alleged net worth of $200,000. Her primary source of income is her acting career.

What is Sadie Munroe’s height?

The Workin' Moms actress stands 5 feet 4 inches (163 centimetres) tall. She weighs approximately 99 pounds or 45 kilograms.

FAQs

How old is Sadie Munroe? The Canadian actress is 17 years old as of 2023. What is Sadie Munroe’s birthday? She was born on 22 March 2006. Is Sadie Munroe on Instagram? The actress is active on Instagram and has over 20 thousand followers at the time of writing. Who are Sadie Munroe’s siblings? She has two brothers, namely Shepherd and Gage Munroe. What has Sadie Munroe been in? Some prominent films and TV series the actress has been featured in include Man Seeking Woman (2015), Workin' Moms (2017–2023) and Star Trek: Short Treks (2020). What is Sadie Munroe's net worth? She has an alleged net worth of $200,000. What is Sadie Munroe’s height? The actress is 5 feet 4 inches or 163 centimetres tall.

Sadie Munroe is one of the most promising young stars in the entertainment industry. Despite Sadie Munroe’s age, she has had tremendous success in Hollywood.

Legit.ng recently published Sofie Dossi’s biography. She is a contortionist, aerialist, influencer, dancer, and actress from the United States of America. The actress has been featured in films and TV series like Boss Cheer and Holiday Spectacular. She was born in Cypress, California, United States and currently resides in Los Angeles, California, USA.

Sofie Dossi has performed on multiple shows such as Nightline, The Ellen Show, ESPN, and Fox Sports. She is active on YouTube, sharing numerous engaging videos, including stunts, pranks, and challenges. What is Sofie Dossi's net worth?

Source: Legit.ng