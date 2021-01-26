YCee’s biography: interesting facts you didn't know about the rapper

YCee is a famous artist from West Africa. The singer has released numerous famous songs, including Jagaban, Juice, Omo Alhaji, and Condo. Many learned about him in 2015 after he featured Patoranking in his hit Condo. This article unveils thrilling facts about the rapper's career and personal life.

YCee poses for pictures in a black shirt and agbada. Photo: @iam_YCee (modified by author)

YCee is among Nigerian celebrities with the most social media followers. His socials — Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter — have over a million followers. Many adore him for giving back to society. YCee gained fame through singer Patoranking.

Profile summary

Full name Oludemilade Martin Alejo Gender Male Stage name YCee Nickname Zaheer Date of birth January 29, 1993 Birth sign Aquarius Age 30 years (as of 2023) Birthplace Festac Town, Satellite Town, Lagos State, Nigeria Residence Lagos City, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Tribe Igbo-Yoruba Primary school Dr. Soyemi Memorial Nursery and Primary School Secondary school Nigerian Navy Secondary School in Ojo Education University of Lagos Qualification Degree in Marine Biology Sexuality Straight Marital status Single Occupation Rapper, singer, and songwriter Years active 2012 to present Genres R&B, Rap, Afro-Pop, Amapiano, and Afro-beat Net worth $1.5 million Instagram @iam_ycee X (Twitter) @iam_YCee Facebook @IAMYCEE

Who is YCee?

YCee is a Nigerian rapper, singer, and songwriter. His real name is Oludemilade Martin Alejo. The singer is known for his unique and versatile music. The singer often combines R&B, Rap, Afro-pop, Amapiano, and Afro-beat elements.

Where is YCee from?

The Nigerian artist was born in Festac Town, Satellite Town, Lagos State, Nigeria, to an Igbo mother and a Yoruba father.

How old is YCee?

YCee is 30 as of 2023. The singer was born on January 29, 1993.

Educational background

YCee attended Dr. Soyemi Memorial Nursery and Primary School, then joined the Nigerian Navy Secondary School in Ojo. After completing his secondary school education, the singer earned a degree in Marine Biology at the University of Lagos.

Rapper Oludemilade Martin looking good in short dreadlocks. Photo: @iam_YCee (modified by author)

Career history

Oludemilade Martin loved music, specifically rap and hip-hop, from childhood. He would listen to various genres on the radio and T.V. During his teen years, Oludemilade would freestyle for his peers during lunch breaks at school and write rap songs at home with his family.

With encouragement from friends and family, Martin recorded hip-hop mixtapes, distributed them within his community, and performed in his small concerts in Lagos City. Many loved his songs, and this made him famous in Lagos State.

He started his music career professionally in 2012 under the Tinny Entertainment label. YCee released his debut single, Smile On Me, in December 2012 and followed it up with Pass Me and Amen in 2013.

The rapper took a break from music because of his education at the University of Lagos and returned to the industry with a bang in 2015. YCee gained the attention of many throughout Nigeria after releasing the hit single, Condo, in collaboration with Patoranking's vocals. He followed it up with Jagaban and collaborated with Olamide on the remix.

2016 was a beautiful year for YCee's career. The Nigeria Entertainment Awards nominated him for Best Music Video and Collaboration of the Year recognitions.

The same year, he dropped Omo Alhaji and worked with DJ Maphorisa in the remix. The official video of YCee's Omo Alhaji has over 5.9 million YouTube views, while the remix has more than 1.2 million views as of writing.

YCee received a record contract from Sony Music in October 2016 while still with the Tinny Entertainment label. On top of that, he was nominated for the Next Rated award at the Headies Awards in 2016 before he dropped The First Wave EP in 2017.

The EP had numerous hit singles, including Link Up, Jagaban, Juice, cover songs for Panda and Smile on Me. YCee's Juice (ft. Maleek Berry) has over 96 million views on YouTube, while the remix he made with Joyner Lucas has over 1.3 million views as of writing.

YCee in his 30s and 20s. Photo: @iam_YCee (modified by author)

Which record label is YCee in?

The singer works under Ain't Nobody Badder Than (A.N.B.T.). He launched the label in 2019 after leaving Tinny Entertainment. The same year, he released his debut album, YCee vs. Zaheer, under A.N.B.T.

Notable producers like ELMORE, Krizbeatz, Willis Give Dem, and Syn X worked on the album. Also, the album featured Niniola, Dapo Tuburna, Phyno, Davido, Dapo Banks, and other top African artists.

YCee's albums and EPs

The singer has one studio album, Ycee vs. Zaheer (2019), and three EPs, First Wave (2017), Late Night Vibrations (with Bella Alubo) (2018), and Love Drunk (2021).

YCee's songs

Fans listen and download the best DJ YCee mixtapes for free on SoundCloud, Apple Music, Deezer, Spotify, and other music streaming websites and apps. The singer also uploads his tracks on his YouTube Channel, @iam_ycee. YCee's old songs and collaborations released between 2015 and 2019 that are still trending include:

Year Song title 2019 Dakun 2019 Mo Salah 2019 Balance 2019 Wahala Dey 2018 Your Love 2018 My Side 2018 Say Bye Bye 2018 Juice (Remix) (YCee ft. Joyner Lucas) 2018 Wavy 2017 N.O.U.N 2017 Need To Know 2017 Kill Nobody 2017 Link Up (YCee ft. Reekado Banks) 2017 Juice (YCee ft. Maleek Berry) 2017 Juice 2017 Say Bye Bye (YCee ft. Eugy) 2017 Attitude (Aye Ole ft. YCee) 2017 Don’t Need Bae 2016 Omo Alhaji (Remix) (YCee ft. DJ Maphorisa) 2016 Ahahn (Ooouuu cover) 2016 Panda (cover) 2016 Su Mi 2015 Omo Alhaji 2015 Jagaban (Remix) (YCee ft. Olamide) 2015 Jagaban 2015 Condo (YCee ft. Patoranking's vocals) 2014 Shots 2012 Pass Me 2012 Smile On Me

YCee's latest songs

YCee's new songs are doing well on YouTube. Trending tracks the singer has released between 2020 and 2022 include:

Year Song title 2022 AZUL '22 (YCee ft. Phantom Steeze & Ma Gang) 2022 Intentionally (Remix) (YCee ft. Nanpa Básico) 2021 Aunty Lovina (YCee ft. Patoranking) 2021 Nu Riddim 2020 Summa Nights 2020 MIDF [Money I Dey Find] 2020 Vacancy 2020 Secreto

YCee's awards and nominations

The singer has won two of the nine award nominations he has received between 2015 and 2019. Below is a list of his awards and nominations:

Year Award ceremony Award Result 2015 Nigeria Entertainment Awards Best Music Video of The Year Nominated 2015 Nigeria Entertainment Awards Best Collaboration of The Year Nominated 2015 All Africa Music Awards Best Artist in African Pop Nominated 2015 MTV Africa Music Awards Revelation of the Year Nominated 2016 The Headies Next Rated Nominated 2016 The Headies Rookie of The Year Won 2017 Soundcity MVP Awards Festival Best Collaboration Nominated 2017 AFRIMA Best African hip-hop Won 2019 AFRIMA Lyricist on the Roll Nominated

What is YCee's net worth?

His net worth is guesstimated at $1.5 million.

YCee's house and cars

The singer resides in an upscale apartment in Lagos City and has been spotted with luxury cars on his social media pictures and videos.

Who is YCee's wife?

YCee has never been married and does not have children. The singer is yet to reveal his girlfriend's identity to the public.

YCee wearing sneakers and sunglasses. Photo: @iam_YCee (modified by author)

YCee's quotes

YCee is known for being real with fans during press interviews. He talks about his life experiences, life in general, and current societal affairs. Below are some of his most famous quotes:

“Forget the years, forget distinctions. Leap into the boundless and make it your home.”

“The ultimate fighter does not rely on his hands or feet to defeat his opponent, but rather his mind."

“I enjoy being at a meeting that doesn’t start with an invocation."

“Ignorance is like a delicate exotic fruit; touch it, and the bloom is gone."

“We need more than a new politics; what we need is a new worldview. We need a fundamentally different bottom line.”

“Space travel is life-enhancing, and anything that’s life-enhancing is worth doing. It makes you want to live forever.”

Latest YCee news

Wizkid, in an interview with 10 Magazine UK, mentioned that he found rap music boring. In response, Ycee tweeted:

“This thing wey Wiz Dey do no make sense. Rappers work so hard in an industry that doesn’t even favor them. No funding. No support. No nothing. And you wanna make fun of that? Nah G. That is not it.”

Media personality Adesope Olajide reacted to YCee's statement by sharing a video clip of Wizkid performing at YCee's show in London. The video implied that YCee was ungrateful for criticizing Wizkid. Adesope later apologized to YCee live on air at Cool FM.

YCee is wearing chains around his neck. Photo: @iam_YCee (modified by author)

Facts about YCee

In 2018, YCee sold out his show at the O2 Academy Islington.

He loves dreadlocks hairstyles.

He has several tattoos on his arms.

YCee likes to travel.

He does not flaunt his wealth online.

YCee. is a great musician and a humble person. Millions of his supporters are always delighted to hear new songs from him. The artist may be the next biggest musician from Africa.

