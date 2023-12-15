Skye Frank’s bio: Who is Jason David Frank's daughter?

Skye Frank rose to prominence as the daughter of the late American actor and martial artist Jason David Frank. She is famous as Royal Skye and has made a name for herself as a singer and songwriter in the US music industry. Her popular songs include Legends Never Die, Feeling Me, and Take Me for Granted. Syke Frank’s biography has all the lesser-known details about her.

Singer Royal Skye attending an event marking the 30th anniversary of Power Rangers (L). She is sitting on a bench in a street (R). Photo: @royalskyeofficial on Instagram (modified by author)

Skye Frank is the eldest daughter of the late actor Jason David Frank, known for his role in Power Rangers. Her professional music career started in 2014 and has released several songs. She has also expressed her desire to join the film industry in the future.

Full name Skye Frank Nickname Royal Skye Gender Female Date of birth 30 September 1998 Age 25 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Stevenson Ranch, California, United States Current residence Las Vegas, Nevada, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Shawna Frank Father Jason David Frank Siblings 3 Relationship status Single Profession Rapper, singer, songwriter Instagram @royalskyeofficial

Skye Frank’s biography

The US singer was born on 30 September 1998 in Stevenson Ranch, California, United States. Skye Frank’s age is 25 years as of 2023. Her zodiac sign is Libra.

She is the only daughter of her parents, Shawna and Jason David Frank. Her parents divorced in 2001 when she was young, and she was brought up under her mother's care. Does Skye Frank have siblings? She has two brothers and a half-sister from her father’s second marriage with martial artist Tammie.

Her brothers are Jacob and Hunter Frank, and her half-sister is Jean Rae Frank. Hunter is reportedly a martial artist, while Jean Frank is an actress.

What is Skye Frank’s nationality? She is an American national of white ethnicity. Currently, she resides in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States.

What does Skye Frank do for a living?

Skye Frank, JDF’s daughter, is a rapper, singer, and songwriter known by her stage name Royal Skye. Royal has been passionate about music from a young age—she commenced her professional career when she was 15. Her music is inspired by the pain she went through that shaped her life. Here is a list of Royal Skye’s songs.

Legends Never Die

Feeling Me

Take me for granted

Make up to Break up

Daddy’s Song

Push me away

Candy coated kisses

Ghetto love Filthy Rich

Heart broke

Victim

Besides music, she is a rising Instagram personality. She uses the platform to share her music career updates and upload modelling pictures. Her Instagram page has approximately 57 thousand followers as of writing.

What happened to Skye Frank’s father?

Her father, Jason David Frank, was found dead in a hotel room in Houston, Texas, United States, on 19 November 2022. He passed away while he was on a weekend getaway with his second wife, Tammie. The Power Rangers actor was 49 years old at his demise. Skye dedicated her song, Legends Never Die, to her father.

Is Royal Skye Frank dating anyone?

Jason David Frank's daughter, Skye, has never revealed details of her love life. As of now, she is presumably not dating anyone.

When is Skye Frank’s birthday? She marks her birthday on 30 November every year; her birth year is 1998. Who are Skye Frank’s parents? She is the daughter of Shawna and the late actor Jason David Frank. Who are Skye Frank’s siblings? Her brothers are Jason and Hunter, and her half-sister is Jean Rae Frank. Where is Skye Frank from? She hails from Stevenson Ranch, California, and resides in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. What is Skye Frank’s profession? She is a hip-hop music artist, singer, and songwriter. Is Skye Frank into acting? She has not ventured into acting but has expressed an interest in it in future. Is Skye Frank in a relationship? The singer is seemingly not dating anyone.

Skye Frank’s biography details her personal life and career journey. She is known for being the daughter of the late actor Jason David Frank. She thrives in the US music industry as a singer, rapper, and songwriter, having released several songs. The California native resides in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States.

