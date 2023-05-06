As the world basks in the euphoria of the royal coronation of King Charles III as the sovereign leader of the United Kingdom, the ceremony also symbolises his legitimacy as the Head of State in other realms under the control of the Northern European nation.

King Charles III will be joined by leaders of the Commonwealth nations and other world leaders to witness the historic event on Saturday, May 6.

The coronation of King Charles III is the first in over 70 years since that of the late Queen Elizabeth II: Gareth Cattermole

Source: Getty Images

His coronation will also become the first of its kind in over 70 years since Queen Elizabeth II.

In this short piece, Legit.ng will reel out the 15 nations under King Charles III's command.

1. United Kingdom

The United Kingdom is known as the headquarter of all the realm where the splendour and might of King Charles III's throne dwells.

The North European nation comprises England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The United Kingdom is known for conserving customs and traditions practised for centuries and preserved in books, museums and their way of life.

2. Canada

It is North America's largest country by landmass and the world's second-largest country by total area behind Russia, with the world's longest coastline.

Canada is a country under the commonwealth and predominantly speaks English as its official language.

It has an estimated population of 38.25 million and is home to famous personalities like Drake, Justin Bieber, Brock Lesnar, Seth Rogen and Keanu Reeves.

3. Australia

Australia is also one of the Commonwealth nations and is often regarded as a continent cutting across the island of Tasmania and other smaller islands.

It is the world's sixth-largest country by area and the largest in Oceania by size, with an estimated population of 25.69 million.

4. New Zealand

Also located in the Oceania region, New Zealand is an island country in the southwestern Pacific Ocean.

It has two main landmasses—the North Island and the South Island —and over 700 smaller islands. It is the sixth-largest island country by area, covering 268,021 square kilometres.

5. Papua New Guinea

The United Kingdom's love for Oceanian countries is still a mystery yet to be explained.

Papua New Guinea is another Island nation under the command of King Charles III and the United Kingdom.

It has an estimated population of 9.949 million.

6. Jamaica

The home of reggae, the life of the party and beautiful thick black women.

When you hear Jamaica, Rastafarian, dreadlocks and the legendary reggae musician, the late Bob Marley, come to mind.

Jamaica is a Caribbean island nation with an estimated population of 2.828 million.

7 Bahamas

The Bahamas is another Island nation under the jurisdiction of King Charles III.

It is known for having fine exotic resorts and beaches, and it is filled with the tropical aesthetics of nature.

Its estimated population is about 407,906 people.

8 Grenada

Grenada is another Caribbean Island nation under the authority of King Charles III.

Dubbed the “Spice Isle,” the hilly main island is home to numerous nutmeg plantations with an estimated population of 124,610 people.

It’s also the site of the capital, St. George’s, whose colourful homes, Georgian buildings and early-18th-century Fort George overlook narrow Carenage Harbour.

9 Saint Kitts and Nevis

This is a dual Island nation in the Caribbean between the Atlantic Ocean and the Caribbean Sea. It's known for cloud-shrouded mountains and beaches.

As of 2021, Saint Kitts and Nevis has an estimated population of 47,606

10 Saint Lucia

Situated in the Eastern Caribbean, Saint Lucia is an Island nation with mountains and tropical aesthetics of nature.

It has an estimated population of 179,651 people, and it is under the North American continent.

11 Antigua and Barbuda

Another North American Island nation is situated at the Atlantic and the Caribbean meeting point.

Its population as of 2021 is 93,219.

12. Saint Vincent and Grenadines

Situated in the southern Caribbean, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines is an Island nation with yacht-filled harbours, chic private isles and volcanic landscapes.

Its capital is Kingstown, and it has an estimated population of 104,332.

13. Solomon Islands

The Solomon Islands is a sovereign country in the South Pacific Ocean, northeast of Australia.

It consists of a double chain of volcanic islands and coral atolls, covering an area of 28,400 square kilometres.

The country has a population of around 700,000 people, with the majority living on the main island of Guadalcanal and the capital city of Honiara.

14. Tuvalu

Tuvalu is a small island nation in the Pacific Ocean, midway between Australia and Hawaii.

The country comprises nine coral atolls, covering a total land area of only 26 square kilometres.

With a population of around 11,000 people, Tuvalu is one of the smallest countries in the world.

15. Belize

Belize is a small Central American country located on the eastern coast of the Caribbean Sea, bordered by Mexico to the north, Guatemala to the west and south, and the Caribbean Sea to the east.

With an estimated population of 400,031, the country's population is a mix of indigenous Maya, Creole, Garifuna, Mestizo, and other ethnic groups.

Belize is known for its beautiful beaches, coral reefs, and tropical climate, making it a popular tourist destination.

