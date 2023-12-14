Meet Ghostface Killah’s kids: who are the rapper’s children?

Dennis David Coles, Ghostface Killah, is a famous American rapper, songwriter and record producer. He is widely known for releasing hits like Purple Hearts, New God Flow.1, Winter Warz and Mighty Healthy. Besides his music career, his personal life has been a subject of interest among her fans. Discover who Ghostface Killah’s kids are and if they followed in his footsteps.

Ghostface Killah was born on 9 May 1970 in Staten Island, New York, United States. He is the founder of Starks Enterprises Label and a member of the hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan. Learn more about Ghostface Killah’s kids, including their ages and what they do.

Profile summary

Full name Dennis David Coles Nickname Ghostface Killah Gender Male Date of birth 9 May 1970 Age 53 years (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Staten Island, New York, United States Current residence New York City, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Islam Sexuality Straight Height in inches 6’2’’ Height in centimetres 188 Weight in pounds 220 Weight in kilograms 100 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single Children 4 Profession Rapper, songwriter, record producer Instagram @realghostfacekillah Facebook @GhostfaceKillahOfficial

Ghostface Killah’s kids

The talented rapper has four children. Ghostface Killah’s children are Denis Ames, Supreme-Intelligence, Infinite Coles and a daughter whose name is unknown. Here are more details about his children.

Denis Ames

Who is Ghostface Killah’s first child? The American rapper’s first child is Denis Ames, popularly known as Sun God. Ghostface Killah’s son loves keeping his personal life away from the limelight, including details about his mother’s identity. However, some sources allege that his mother is Sophia Diggs.

Like his father, Denis Ames is making waves as an up-and-coming rapper. Ghostface Killah has collaborated with his son to release several songs, including The Chase, Man Up Vigilante, 2nd Generation Wu, Gunshowers, Lifestyles, Colorful Noise and Street Opera.

Supreme-Intelligence

Supreme Intelligence is Ghostface Killah’s second-born kid. He is an up-and-coming rapper and MC. Supreme Intelligence is a graduate of Morgan State University in Baltimore, Maryland, where he pursued Sociology.

The rapper has been interested in music since childhood and released several songs, including Mental Stimulus, Touch the Sky, Prince Akeem, My Gang, and The Dead Don't Cry. Regarding his musical journey, Ghostface’s son said,

I can never really pinpoint that exact moment, ’cause I've been rapping all my life. But when I started making it serious, pursuing it as a career, it was my sophomore year in high school…As soon as I put stuff on YouTube and like my other family can hear — like that's not in New York. Some of my friends started coming across it and was like, “Yo, I need like, want to hear this again.” So that's when I just started to like make more music [and] pursuing it as a career.

Infinite Coles

Is Infinite Coles Ghostface’s son? Infinite Coles is the son of Ghostface Killah. He is a musician and has followed in his father’s footsteps. Besides his music career, Infinite Coles is also an actor and model.

Ghostface Killah’s son, Infinite Coles, has released many songs, including Infidel, Round, No Room and Love It or Not. The musical artist confirmed that he had a twin sister named Destiny, who passed away when they were kids.

I had a twin called Destiny, but she passed away when we were kids. I always say I took part of her when she died: that’s why I’m this whole femme queen. I’m very much masculine and feminine at the same time, and I feel like a lot of my femininity comes from her. I guess I’m two people in one.

Did Ghostface and Sophia have a baby?

It is unclear whether or not the duo shares a baby, as details regarding the rapper’s kids’ mothers are not available in the public domain. Sophia Diggs is the sister of RZA, a fellow Wu-Tang rapper.

Ghostface and Sophia allegedly dated in 2006 but called it quits three years later. The American rapper’s last known relationship was in 2014, when he was involved with two women, Kelsey Nykole and Latrice.

Who are Ghostface Killah’s family members?

The American rapper is the eldest among his siblings and has two younger brothers with a medical condition known as muscular dystrophy. He grew up alongside his siblings in the Stapleton Houses housing project in Staten Island, New York City.

FAQs

Ghostface Killah’s kids have won the attention of many people due to Ghostface’s popularity in the music industry. His children are all grown, and like their father, some of them have established careers in the music industry.

