Chaney Jones' age, height, parents, ethnicity, net worth

Chaney Jones is an American Instagram celebrity, model, and entrepreneur. She gained prominence by sharing her modelling pictures on Instagram. She later attracted more attention after her relationship with rapper Kanye West became public. What is Chaney Jones’ age?

Rapper Kanye West and Chaney Jones attend a game between the Miami Heat and the Minnesota Timberwolves at FTX Arena in Miami, Florida. Photo: Michael Reaves (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Chaney is a trained teacher with undergraduate and postgraduate qualifications. She owns an online retail apparel store and collaborates with her father to offer counselling services. She is an Instagram star boasting a significant audience.

Profile summary

Full name Chaney Jones Gender Female Date of birth 28 August 1997 Age 26 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Dover, Delaware, United States Current residence Miami, Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 130 Weight in kilograms 59 Body measurements in inches 34-26-35 Body measurements in centimetres 86-66-89 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Nicole Jones Father Avon Timothy Jones Siblings 1 Relationship status Single School Caesar Rodney High School College University of Delaware, Bryant University, Wilmington University Profession Social media influencer, model Net worth $1 million–$5 million Instagram @chaneyjonesssss

What is Chaney Jones’ age?

The social media influencer is 26 years old as of 2023. When is Chaney Jones’ birthday? She celebrates her birthday on 28 August and was born in 1997. Her zodiac sign is Virgo.

She was born and raised in Dover, Delaware, United States. Chaney Jones’ parents are Nicole and Avon Timothy Jones. Her father, Avon, is a licensed professional counsellor and the CEO of First State Behavioral Health. Her mother, Nicole Jones, is the principal of Dover Air Base Middle School.

Does Chaney Jones have siblings? She was raised alongside a younger brother, Tre Jones. He is a baseball player.

Chaney took her high school education at Caesar Rodney High School. She later pursued her undergraduate studies in elementary education at the University of Delaware. She also attended Bryant University and Wilmington University, where she obtained a master’s in counselling.

What is Chaney Jones’ nationality? She is an American national of mixed ethnicity—in a now-deleted Instagram Story, she revealed that she is of European-French-German-African (Nigerian and Ghanaian) ethnicity.

What is Chaney Jones’ job?

Chaney Jones is a social media influencer, model, and entrepreneur. She has a significant following on Instagram, where she shares her modelling and lifestyle pictures. She also uses the platform to showcase her sense of fashion and endorses health, fitness and beauty products.

The model has ventured into business and owns Tahira Studios, an online apparel store. She is also the chief operating officer at First State Behavioral Health, which her father owns.

Chaney Jones’ net worth

While her net worth is not verified, Popular Bio alleges that it ranges between $1 million and $5 million. Her sources of income include apparel business proceeds and earnings from social media endeavours, particularly brand promotions.

Is Chaney Jones dating anyone?

The social media personality is seemingly single. She has not revealed details about her love life recently.

Who has Chaney Jones dated? She previously dated rapper Kanye West in 2022. Their relationship began with a rumour after she was spotted hanging out with the rapper and his friends at a basketball event in Chicago in January 2022. They confirmed their relationship in March 2022.

She reportedly had the word Ye, Kanye’s moniker, tattooed on her wrist. They amicably called it quits in June 2022 after being an item for about four months.

Chaney Jones’ height and weight

The Instagram model is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres) tall. Her weight is approximately 130 pounds (59 kilograms). Her measurements are 34-26-35 inches (86-66-89 centimetres).

Fast facts about Chaney Jones

How old is Chaney Jones? She is 26 years old as of 28 August 1997. What is Chaney Jones’ ethnicity? She is of mixed ethnicity, with European-French-German-African (Nigerian and Ghanaian) roots. Where is Chaney Jones from? Her hometown is Dover, Delaware, United States. Did Chaney Jones attend college? Yes. She studied at the University of Delaware, Bryant University, and Wilmington University. How much is Chaney Jones worth? Her net worth is alleged to be between $1 million and $5 million. What happened to Chaney and American rapper Kanye? The reason for their break up remains unclear. They called it quits briefly after returning from a lengthy trip to Japan. How tall is Chaney Jones? Her height is 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm).

Chaney Jones’ age is 26 years as of 2023. She is a qualified teacher who chose a career in the entertainment industry. She thrives as a model and online influencer with a significant audience on Instagram. The Delaware native once dated Jesus Walks singer Kanye West.

Source: Legit.ng