The Bachelor’s Brittany Galvin: age, birthday, nationality, job

Brittany Galvin is a reality TV star, model, and entrepreneur from the United States. She gained immense prominence following her appearance in the reality TV shows The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise. She is also an Instagram celebrity.

Brittany Galvin having a glass of wine at a restaurant (L), and the model posing for a picture while on vacation in Mallorca (R). Photo: @lilgalvin on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Brittany Galvin has worked with multiple corporations since 2014 and is a co-owner of a beauty product company. As a model, she is represented by One Management and Wilhelmina Models. So far, she has appeared in two reality TV shows.

Profile summary

Full name Brittany Galvin Gender Female Date of birth 7 February 1997 Age 26 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Chicago, Illinois, United States Current residence New York City, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 172 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 34-27-34 Body measurements in centimetres 86-69-86 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Siblings 2 Relationship status Single School Hinsdale South High School College University of Missouri-Columbia Profession Model, reality TV star, entrepreneur Instagram @lilgalvin

Brittany Galvin’s biography

The fashion model was born and raised in Chicago, Illinois, United States. She grew up alongside two sisters, Jullian and Jean. What is Brittany Galvin’s ethnicity? The American national is of mixed ethnicity–she is . She resides in New York City, New York, United States.

She took her high school studies at Hinsdale South High School between 2011 and 2015. Brittany Galvin’s college education began in 2015 at the University of Missouri-Columbia. She completed her undergraduate studies in 2019, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, specialising in marketing.

How old is Brittany Galvin?

Brittany Galvin’s age is 26 years as of 2023. The reality TV personality celebrates her birthday on 7 February 1997. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Brittany Galvin’s job

Brittany is a reality TV star, model, and entrepreneur. She was one of the contestants in the third week of The Bachelor in 2021. Unfortunately, she was eliminated in the fifth week. She appeared in Bachelor in Paradise in 2022 and found love with Tyler Norris.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Brittany worked with multiple corporations in different positions. She began her career in February 2014 as a hostess at Mike Ditka's Oakbrook Terrace. She later became a team member at Red Mango in August 2014 until June 2015. In 2016, she worked at Room 38 as a food server before becoming an intern at 120/Life.

Brittany Galvin from The Bachelor was an academic tutor at Waywords Inc. for approximately three years between 2016 and 2019. In the same period, she partnered with The Bridge to sell the product YoTie and became the company’s marketing team member. Galvin and her sisters, Jullian and Jean, have co-owned YoTie since 2015.

Brittany signed with Wilhelmina Modelling Agency in August 2019 and has had multiple photo shoots to kickstart her modelling career. She shares her modelling shots and lifestyle pictures on Instagram, boasting a significant following. The model is also signed with One Management.

Are Brittany Galvin and Tyler still together?

Tyler Norris and Brittany Galvin found love in season 8 of the reality TV show Bachelor in Paradise. After leaving the show as an item, their romantic relationship was short-lived, as they called it quits in August 2022.

Brittany Galvin’s height and weight

Brittany from Bachelor in Paradise stands 5 feet 8 inches (172 centimetres) tall. Her weight is estimated to be 121 pounds (55 kilograms). Her body measurements are 34-27-34 inches (86-69-86 centimetres).

Fast facts about Brittany Galvin

When is Brittany Galvin’s birthday? She was born on 7 February 1997. Where is Brittany Galvin from? Her hometown is Chicago, Illinois, United States. What is Brittany Galvin’s nationality? She is an American national living in New York City, New York, United States. What did Brittany Galvin study in college? She has a degree in Business Administration from the University of Missouri-Columbia. What does Brittany Galvin do for a living? She is a model, entrepreneur, and reality TV personality. Is Brittany Galvin dating anyone? The model is seemingly not dating anyone since parting ways with Tyler Norris. How tall is Brittany Galvin? Her height is 5 feet 8 inches (172 centimetres).

Brittany Galvin has had a successful career in the corporate world, having worked at multiple companies and now co-owns a company. She gained more fame after contesting in two reality TV shows. She also has a thriving modelling career.

Legit.ng recently published Laura Laskowski’s biography. She has worked as a consultant in the sports and entertainment industries. She is best recognised as Reginald Wayne Miller’s partner.

Laura’s relationship with the ex-professional basketball player started in 2003. There are rumours that the couple is married, but they have not verified the information. Learn more about Reginald Wayne Miller’s long-term partner in her bio.

Source: Legit.ng