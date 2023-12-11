Bartolo Buddy Valastro III’s bio: age, height, family

Bartolo Buddy Valastro III is an aspiring baker, reality TV star, and social media personality from the United States. He is widely recognised as the son of Bartolo ‘Buddy’ Valastro Jr., a renowned Italian-American baker, entrepreneur, reality TV personality and producer. His father is famous as the host of the reality TV series Cake Boss and owner of Carlo's Bakery in Hoboken, New Jersey, USA.

Bartolo Buddy Valastro III is the son of celebrity chef Buddy Valastro. Just like his dad, he's now making his own mark in the baking world. He is famous for appearing on his father's reality TV series, Cake Boss. He is also a social media personality with a sizeable following on Instagram.

Bartolo Buddy Valastro III’s biography

The television personality was born in New Jersey, United States of America. He is an American national of Italian heritage. His parents are Bartolo 'Buddy' Valastro Jr. and Lisa.

His father is an American baker and reality television personality best recognised as the host of the reality TV series Cake Boss, which premiered in April 2009 and concluded in April 2020. He is also the owner of Carlo's Bakery in Hoboken, New Jersey and the face of Buddy V's Ristorante. Bartolo Buddy’s mother is also a baker, TV personality, podcaster and YouTuber.

Buddy's paternal grandparents are Bartolo Valastro Sr. and Mary, while his maternal grandparents are Gloria Belgiovine and Mauro Belgiovine.

Buddy Valastro’s siblings

He grew up alongside three siblings—an older sister, Sofia, and two younger brothers, Marco and Carlo. He and his siblings have followed in their father's footsteps and often appear on his TV series, Cake Boss.

The reality star attends Morristown Beard School, a co-educational private middle school and high school in Morristown, Morris County, New Jersey. He plays varsity football for the school’s football team, where he is also the captain.

What is Bartolo Buddy Valastro III’s age?

Valastro Jr.'s son is 19 years old as of 2023. When is Bartolo Buddy Valastro III’s birthday? He was born on 27 September 2004, and his zodiac sign is Libra.

Career

Bartolo Buddy is a baker and reality television personality. He has been featured alongside his father in numerous reality TV shows, such as Cake Boss (2010), Fox and Friends (2013), and Buddy vs Christmas (2020).

He is also a rising social media personality with over 237 thousand followers on Instagram as of this writing. Additionally, his TikTok account has accumulated over 353 thousand followers.

What is Bartolo Buddy Valastro’s height?

Buddy Valastro’s son is 5 feet 11 inches or 180 centimetres tall. He weighs approximately 154 pounds or 70 kilograms.

Bartolo Buddy Valastro III is an American baker, reality TV personality, and social media sensation. His father is famous as the star of the reality TV series Cake Boss. He currently resides in Hoboken, New Jersey, United States, with his family.

