A Nigerian lady has showcased how she furnished her new apartment with the resources at her disposal

After paying for the new place, she had the security man move out all the things in the house and began fixing it up to her taste

She got a chandelier which cost N170k, bought a huge bedframe and foam and revamped her kitchen

A Nigerian lady has caused a stir as she showed off her new apartment.

The young lady showed how she revamped the apartment from start to finish and thrilled netizens with her detailed display.

In a TikTok post, she showed how an electrician installed her POP and chandelier after the security man cleared the apartment of its contents.

@big_baby0808 got a bigger foam and bedframe and retained some things from her previous house.

She displayed how her apartment and kitchen looked after she redecorated them. Her showcase blew up on TikTok.

Another lady had redesigned her one-room apartment to her taste.

People comment on @big_baby0808's new abode

Solomon123 said:

"You are supposed to fix gas outside when they are doing your kitchen you are supposed to tell the engineer."

diamond Williams said:

"Congratulations dear.

"Abeg watin dey pay I mean that slide."

Educated thug said:

"Omo normally you be odogwu Girl cos like play play million don go down here Ajeh E no easy."

Gifted me said:

"The bedsheet con be like crop top."

31savage said:

"Good girl, I love this, no be only men dey active."

classicmoni said:

"1 bedroom apartment... for auchi here the landlord said 700k.

"Me way be student I run leave them ooo."

CHIEMEZIE said:

"Mama so once you marry now na your husband go pack in no be you go pack go him side."

Lady redecorates her new Lagos apartment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had rented a new apartment and redecorated it to her taste.

After paying for the house, she (@i_am_zeri) showed people the state of the flat before she got down to work on it. The people she employed repainted the house. After that, she put neon light to enhance the beauty of the POP.

The lady spent N370k on a TV console and media wall. She also installed new gadgets and furniture pieces in the house. She stated that she spent a lot of money on decoration because such a spacious apartment in Lagos is hard to come by.

