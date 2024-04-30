"JAMB 2024 Result": Man Who Placed Bet With Younger Sister Cries Out after Checking Her UTME Scores
- A Nigerian man has expressed his utter amazement after seeing his younger sister's UTME result
- The brilliant young girl, Ibegbulem Adaeze Stella, got an aggregate of 345 in the just released examination result
- Social media users reacted massively to his post on X with many applauding the intelligent young girl
The Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result of a Nigerian girl, Ibegbulem Adaeze Stella, has impressed many on social media.
Ibegbulem reportedly scored an aggregate of 345 after sitting for four subjects, English, Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry.
Brother in awe over sister's UTME result
Her elder step-brother, Nathan Nwachukwu shared the results via his X handle and expressed his shock over her achievement.
According to Nathan, she went so hard with the examination just to win a bet against him and he never expected her to achieve it.
In his words:
"Damm, just saw my little sister jamb result, she got 345 And she only wrote this to win a bet against me, she didn’t have to go this hard."
Reactions trail girl's UTME result
Social media users stormed the comments section on the X app to share their thoughts about the UTME result.
While many praised the young girl for her feat in the examinations, others had different things to say.
Dubby said:
"What's she doing with 345?? People wey wan do medicine never get this one."
Mayor of Okija wrote:
"Eastern province. E be like jamb no go release this information to the public to cover up for someone."
Feyisayo Ogunkeye said:
"Congratulations to her."
Wizerr added:
"Damm. she's good."
Tobi wrote:
"Send me ya sis acct number let me credit her. She do deserve an accolade."
Mike Haday added:
"Congratulations to her,Boss please help my life I need job,any one my life is crumbling."
See the post below:
