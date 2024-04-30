After three years in Europe, a young man surprises his mother with an emotional reunion, captured in a touching video

The tearful embrace leads to an unexpected twist: he gifts her a new car, leaving her speechless and appreciative

The young Nigerian man also gifted his mother with stylish clothes and a generous sum of money

After an extended three-year stay in Europe, a young man embarked on a poignant journey back home to surprise his beloved mother.

The heartwarming reunion, captured in a video, went viral on TikTok.

The Nigerian man embraced his mother emotionally. Photo credit: @egochukwu1

Source: TikTok

In the touching clip, the mother’s eyes welled up with tears as she embraced him, their emotions palpable.

Nigerian man gifts mom

But the surprises didn’t end there. In a remarkable twist, the young man presented his mother with a shiny new car—a gesture that left her speechless.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

In another heartwarming clip, the man gifted his mother with stylish clothes and a generous sum of money. Her face lit up with delight, as shown by @egochukwu1.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Chibuikegodspower3 said:

“This is what I want to do without the dirty yahoo money.”

Shunammite wrote:

“May Our mom, not die without eating the food of their labour.”

Kizzy commented:

“I want to give my mom the surprise wey pass this one so help me God.”

Ugochi91:

“Me wey my mama come 1st me travel nko, that woman legs self too fast. Na to work hard buy her car for this Nigeria surprise am for airport o.”

Princessmak:

“Jesus I claim this o, my staying abroad will not be in vain in Jesus name congratulations to mummy bro God bless you.”

Ngozi Ukachukwu:

“God abeg keep my parent, dem don too see shege.”

Peacedebanksddp:

“I cried seeing this I wish I can do this for my dad.”

Man returns to Nigeria without telling mum

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man in the diaspora surprised his family members when he returned to the country without their knowledge.

A video where he documented his surprising return was captioned, "Coming from Europe to surprise my mother and some of my siblings."

A woman led him into the compound, where he waited for his mum to emerge from her room.

There is also a story of a Nigerian man who returned to Nigeria for a heartfelt reunion with his mother after a separation of 11 years captured widespread attention.

Source: Legit.ng