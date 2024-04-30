Reunion: Young Man Returns from Europe After Three Years to Gift Mother Car
- After three years in Europe, a young man surprises his mother with an emotional reunion, captured in a touching video
- The tearful embrace leads to an unexpected twist: he gifts her a new car, leaving her speechless and appreciative
- The young Nigerian man also gifted his mother with stylish clothes and a generous sum of money
After an extended three-year stay in Europe, a young man embarked on a poignant journey back home to surprise his beloved mother.
The heartwarming reunion, captured in a video, went viral on TikTok.
In the touching clip, the mother’s eyes welled up with tears as she embraced him, their emotions palpable.
Nigerian man gifts mom
But the surprises didn’t end there. In a remarkable twist, the young man presented his mother with a shiny new car—a gesture that left her speechless.
In another heartwarming clip, the man gifted his mother with stylish clothes and a generous sum of money. Her face lit up with delight, as shown by @egochukwu1.
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Chibuikegodspower3 said:
“This is what I want to do without the dirty yahoo money.”
Shunammite wrote:
“May Our mom, not die without eating the food of their labour.”
Kizzy commented:
“I want to give my mom the surprise wey pass this one so help me God.”
Ugochi91:
“Me wey my mama come 1st me travel nko, that woman legs self too fast. Na to work hard buy her car for this Nigeria surprise am for airport o.”
"This is beautiful": Man returns to Nigeria without telling his mum and siblings, weeps as they meet
Princessmak:
“Jesus I claim this o, my staying abroad will not be in vain in Jesus name congratulations to mummy bro God bless you.”
Ngozi Ukachukwu:
“God abeg keep my parent, dem don too see shege.”
Peacedebanksddp:
“I cried seeing this I wish I can do this for my dad.”
