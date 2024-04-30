The newly renovated chamber of the national assembly in Abuja was thrown into serious commotion over sitting arrangement

Three senators from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) engaged in a heated argument which lasted for 20 minutes

Two APC senators from the north, Senator Sahabi Alhaji Ya’u and Senator Danjuma Goje confronted the Senate leader, Opeyemi Bamidele over the the seats allocated to them

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - Nigerian senators fought over the seats in the newly renovated chamber of the national assembly in Abuja.

The rowdy session, which marred the resumption of the Senate to plenary lasted for about 20 minutes on Tuesday, April 30.

A rowdy session marred the resumption of the Senate Photo credit: Nigerian Senate

Source: Facebook

As reported by The Punch, the fight was triggered by the seating arrangement in the newly renovated hallow chamber.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Some ranking Senators were said to have been angry at the seats allocated to them in the front row on the last right side of the aisle.

Why senators fought over seats in the renovated chamber

Trouble started when three APC senators, Senator Sahabi Alhaji Ya’u from Zamfara North, Senator Danjuma Goje, from Gombe Central and Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele from Ekiti Central engaged in a heated argument.

Senator Ya'u angrily stood up from the seat allocated to him, same as Goje, who expressed displeasure at the seats assigned to him and complained to Bamidele.

According to Vanguard, Ya’u’s complaints to Opeyemi aggravated to shouting match between the two.

It consequently sparked reactions from other Senators and eventually degenerated into a rowdy session.

How fight degenerated into rowdy session

The Zamfara senator angrily pointed his finger at the Leader, complaining that the Seat allocated to him at the far right of the chamber was not befitting of a ranking Senator.

He argued that he was the deputy minority Whip of the Senate during the 9th National Assembly.

The verbal counter-punching between the Leader and Senator Ya’u, festered further when Senator Goje joined them.

Senators go wild during Keyamo’s ministerial screening

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a rowdy session was recorded on Monday, August 7, 2023, over a motion seeking to step down the screening of Festus Keyamo as a ministerial nominee.

Darlington Nwokocha, representing Abia Central, moved the motion when Keyamo appeared before the lawmakers.

The lawmaker said Keyamo ignored the summon of parliament in 2020 over the employment scheme of 774,000 Nigerians recruited for the special public works programme.

Source: Legit.ng