Does Luke Thompson have a wife? A look at the actor’s relationships

Luke Thompson is an English actor. He is famous for his role as Benedict Bridgerton in the Netflix drama Bridgeton. Beyond his acting career, Thompson's personal life has been discussed among his fans. Does Luke Thompson have a wife?

Luke Thompson debuted his acting career in 2013 as Lysander in A Midsummer Night's Dream at the Globe Theatre. Since then, he has appeared in TV series and films, including In The Club, Dunkirk, Misbehaviour and King Lear. Is Luke Thompson married, and who has he dated over the years?

Full name Luke Thompson Gender Male Date of birth 4 July 1988 Age 35 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Southampton, England, United Kingdom Nationality English Ethnicity White Religion Christian Height in inches 5'11" Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 160 Weight in kilograms 73 Body measurements in inches 40-32-15 Body measurements in centimetres 101-81-38 Shoe size 10 UK / 11 US Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Green Siblings 2 School Lycee International Francois-Ier in Fontainebleau University University of Bristol, England, Royal Academy of Dramatic Art Profession Actor Net worth $2 million

Who is Luke Thompson?

The Bridgerton actor was born on 4 July 1988 in Southampton, England, United Kingdom. He is a British national of white ethnicity. Thompson grew up in France alongside his parents and two siblings.

Luke attended the Lycee International Francois-Ier in Fontainebleau from 1997 to 2005. In 2006, he returned to England and joined Year Out Drama Company in Stratford.2006 The young man later enrolled at the University of Bristol, studying English and Drama. He also studied at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London and graduated in 2013.

Luke started his acting career in theatre, appearing in productions such as Blue Stockings, Romeo and Juliet and The Broken Heart. He has appeared in TV shows and films such as Transatlantic, Kiss Me First, Making Noise Quietly and A Little Life.

Does Luke Thompson have a wife?

The English actor likes to keep his love life private. There is no information about his marital status.

Who is Luke Thompson's girlfriend?

The In The Club star's love life is a mystery. His absence on social media makes it challenging to get any hint on his relationship status.

What is Luke Thompson's sexuality?

The actor's sexuality is unknown. He has not been publicly linked to anyone in the past, as he likes to keep his personal life private. Fans, however, have suspected Luke's character Benedict Bridgerton is queer. According to Entertainment Weekly, the actor is also open to exploring the character's sexuality on the show. He stated:

Benedict has such a lovely openness and fluidity about him generally, and that's really fun to play because it could go anywhere. What I would say is that we're only in season 1 and just getting into season 2.

FAQs

Who is Luke Thompson? He is an actor famous for his role as Benedict Bridgerton in the Netflix drama series Bridgerton. Where is Luke Thomson from? He is from Southampton, England, United Kingdom, but grew up in France. What age is Luke Thompson? He is 35 years old as of 2023. The actor was born on 4 July 1988. Who is Luke Thompson's wife? There is no information about Luke Thompson's relationships, including his marital status. Is Luke Thompson single? Luke Thompson's dating life remains a mystery. How tall is Luke Thompson? He is 5 feet 11 inches or 180 centimetres tall. What is Luke Thompson's net worth? According to Popular Networth, the actor is alleged to be worth around $2 million as of 2023.

Does Luke Thompson have a wife? The Bridgerton actor likes to keep his personal life private, making it challenging to know his relationship status. He has not been linked with anyone publicly in the past.

