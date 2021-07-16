Addison Timlin’s biography: age, height, boyfriend, children

Addison Timlin is an actress from the United States. She is known for her roles in a number of films and television shows. She played Erin Gradin in Law & Order: LA, Angela Argo in Submission, and Mickey in MacGyver, among others.

Addison Timlin attends the screening of Submission during the Los Angeles Film Festival at Arclight Cinemas Culver City in Culver City, California. Photo: Tommaso Boddi

Source: Getty Images

The actress began her acting career when she was only 14.

Profile summary

Full name: Addison Jayne Timlin White

Addison Jayne Timlin White Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 29th June 1991

29th June 1991 Age: 30 years (as of 2021)

30 years (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Cancer

Cancer Place of birth: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US Current residence: New York City

New York City Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Sexuality: Straight

Straight Religion: Christianity

Christianity Height in feet and inches: 5'1"

5'1" Height in centimetres: 155

155 Weight in pounds: 125

125 Weight in kilograms: 57

57 Body measurements in inches: 37-26-36

37-26-36 Body measurements in centimetres: 93-66-91

93-66-91 Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Father: R.J. Timlin

R.J. Timlin Mother: Jayne Timlin

Jayne Timlin Marital status: Married

Married Spouse: Jeremy Allen White

Jeremy Allen White Children: 2

2 Daughters: Ezer Billie and Dolores Wild White

Ezer Billie and Dolores Wild White Occupation: Actress

Actress Net worth: $400,000

$400,000 Instagram account: @addison.timlin

@addison.timlin Twitter account: @Addijay

Addison Timlin's biography

Addison Timlin was born on 29th June 1991 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US. The actress was born to RJ and Jayne Timlin.

Addison Timlin's acting career

Addison Timlin (age 9), as Annie, sings Tomorrow with Brody , a six month old Terier Mix. Photo: David Cooper/Toronto Star

Source: Getty Images

Prior to becoming a screen actress, Timlin used to perform on stage. Her acting journey began when she was just 9 years old with the stage performance of Annie. Before she got the titular role, Addison performed as every other orphan character in the script.

Her Broadway stint did not end there, as she performed in the musical Gypsy in 2003. She played the role of Baby Louise.

Addison's screen acting career started in 2005 when she landed a role in the film Derailed as Amy Schine. She was later cast in the short film, The Isabel Fish, where she played Maddy.

In 2006, she made her first appearance in a television series as Charlotte Hanson in 3 lbs.

Addison Timlin's movies and TV shows

Since her debut in acting, she has appeared in several films and television shows. They include:

Films

Derailed (2005) as Amy Schine

(2005) as Amy Schine The Isabel Fish (2005) as Maddy

(2005) as Maddy Afterschool (2008) as Amy

(2008) as Amy Man (2008) as Allison

(2008) as Allison Day One (2010) as Hunter

(2010) as Hunter Best Man Down (2012) as Ramsey

(2012) as Ramsey Stand Up Guys (2012) as Alex

(2012) as Alex Odd Thomas (2013) as Stormy Llewellyn

(2013) as Stormy Llewellyn Love & Air Sex (2013) as Haley

(2013) as Haley James Leon: It's Not too Late (2014) as A

(2014) as A The Town That Dreaded Sundown (2014) as Jami

(2014) as Jami That Awkward Moment (2014) as Alana

(2014) as Alana Craggio (2015) as Sarah

(2015) as Sarah The Cycle (2015)

(2015) Fallen (2016) as Lucinda Price

(2016) as Lucinda Price Girl in the Box (2016) as Colleen Stan

(2016) as Colleen Stan Chronically Metropolitan (2016) as Layla

(2016) as Layla Little Sister (2016) as Colleen Lunsford

(2016) as Colleen Lunsford Long Nights Short Mornings (2016) as Rapunzel

(2016) as Rapunzel TheWaiting (2016) as Liz

(2016) as Liz Submission (2017) as Angela Argo

(2017) as Angela Argo Like Me (2017) as Kiya

(2017) as Kiya Chasing You (2017) as Kat

(2017) as Kat All Roads to Pearla (2019) as Pearla

as Pearla Feast of the Seven Fishes (2019) as Katie

(2019) as Katie Life Like (2019) as Sophie

(2019) as Sophie When I'm a Moth (2019) as Hillary

as Hillary Depraved (2019) as Shelley

Actress Addison Timlin attends The Samsung Studio at SXSW in Austin, Texas. Photo: Jonathan Leibson

Source: Getty Images

TV series

3 lbs. (2006) as Charlotte Hanson

(2006) as Charlotte Hanson Cashmere Mafia (2008) as Emily Draper

(2008) as Emily Draper Law & Order (2009) as Hayley Kozlow

(2009) as Hayley Kozlow The League (2011) as Girl in Bar

(2011) as Girl in Bar Law & Order: LA (2011) as Erin Gradin

(2011) as Erin Gradin Californication (2011) as Sasha Bingham

(2011) as Sasha Bingham Zero Hour (2013) as Rachel Lewis

(2013) as Rachel Lewis MacGyver (2016) as Mickey

(2016) as Mickey StartUp (2017-2018) as Mara Chandler

Timlin also appeared in Albuquerque's music video Sleeping Lessons and We the Kings' song Check Yes Juliet in 2008. The actress has also produced a short film Chasing You.

Is Addison Timlin married?

Addison is married to actor Jeremy Allen White. After dating for more than eight years, Addison Timlin's boyfriend finally proposed. On 18th October 2019, the lovebirds got married.

They are blessed with two daughters. Ezer Billie White, who is their firstborn, was born on 20th October 2018. Addison Timlin's baby Dolores Wild White was born on 12th December 2020. Thus, Addison Timlin's family is currently made up of four people.

Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin arrive at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Lurker Productions' Love, Antosha at ArcLight Cinemas in Hollywood, California. Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

How tall is Addison Timlin?

Addison Timlin's height is 5 feet 1 inch (155 cm), and she weighs 125 lbs (57 kg).

Addison Timlin's measurements

The American actress' body measurements are 37-26-36 inches (93-66-91 cm). She has brown eyes and blonde hair.

How much is she worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Addison Timlin's net worth is $400,000. Her primary source of income is from her acting career.

Addison Timlin is a renowned American actress. She has made a name for herself in the acting scene since she joined the industry almost 20 years ago.

