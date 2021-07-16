Addison Timlin’s biography: age, height, boyfriend, children
Addison Timlin is an actress from the United States. She is known for her roles in a number of films and television shows. She played Erin Gradin in Law & Order: LA, Angela Argo in Submission, and Mickey in MacGyver, among others.
The actress began her acting career when she was only 14.
Profile summary
- Full name: Addison Jayne Timlin White
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: 29th June 1991
- Age: 30 years (as of 2021)
- Zodiac sign: Cancer
- Place of birth: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US
- Current residence: New York City
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: White
- Sexuality: Straight
- Religion: Christianity
- Height in feet and inches: 5'1"
- Height in centimetres: 155
- Weight in pounds: 125
- Weight in kilograms: 57
- Body measurements in inches: 37-26-36
- Body measurements in centimetres: 93-66-91
- Eye colour: Brown
- Hair colour: Blonde
- Father: R.J. Timlin
- Mother: Jayne Timlin
- Marital status: Married
- Spouse: Jeremy Allen White
- Children: 2
- Daughters: Ezer Billie and Dolores Wild White
- Occupation: Actress
- Net worth: $400,000
- Instagram account: @addison.timlin
- Twitter account: @Addijay
Addison Timlin's biography
Addison Timlin was born on 29th June 1991 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US. The actress was born to RJ and Jayne Timlin.
Addison Timlin's acting career
Prior to becoming a screen actress, Timlin used to perform on stage. Her acting journey began when she was just 9 years old with the stage performance of Annie. Before she got the titular role, Addison performed as every other orphan character in the script.
Her Broadway stint did not end there, as she performed in the musical Gypsy in 2003. She played the role of Baby Louise.
Addison's screen acting career started in 2005 when she landed a role in the film Derailed as Amy Schine. She was later cast in the short film, The Isabel Fish, where she played Maddy.
In 2006, she made her first appearance in a television series as Charlotte Hanson in 3 lbs.
Addison Timlin's movies and TV shows
Since her debut in acting, she has appeared in several films and television shows. They include:
Films
- Derailed (2005) as Amy Schine
- The Isabel Fish (2005) as Maddy
- Afterschool (2008) as Amy
- Man (2008) as Allison
- Day One (2010) as Hunter
- Best Man Down (2012) as Ramsey
- Stand Up Guys (2012) as Alex
- Odd Thomas (2013) as Stormy Llewellyn
- Love & Air Sex (2013) as Haley
- James Leon: It's Not too Late (2014) as A
- The Town That Dreaded Sundown (2014) as Jami
- That Awkward Moment (2014) as Alana
- Craggio (2015) as Sarah
- The Cycle (2015)
- Fallen (2016) as Lucinda Price
- Girl in the Box (2016) as Colleen Stan
- Chronically Metropolitan (2016) as Layla
- Little Sister (2016) as Colleen Lunsford
- Long Nights Short Mornings (2016) as Rapunzel
- TheWaiting (2016) as Liz
- Submission (2017) as Angela Argo
- Like Me (2017) as Kiya
- Chasing You (2017) as Kat
- All Roads to Pearla (2019) as Pearla
- Feast of the Seven Fishes (2019) as Katie
- Life Like (2019) as Sophie
- When I'm a Moth (2019) as Hillary
- Depraved (2019) as Shelley
TV series
- 3 lbs. (2006) as Charlotte Hanson
- Cashmere Mafia (2008) as Emily Draper
- Law & Order (2009) as Hayley Kozlow
- The League (2011) as Girl in Bar
- Law & Order: LA (2011) as Erin Gradin
- Californication (2011) as Sasha Bingham
- Zero Hour (2013) as Rachel Lewis
- MacGyver (2016) as Mickey
- StartUp (2017-2018) as Mara Chandler
Timlin also appeared in Albuquerque's music video Sleeping Lessons and We the Kings' song Check Yes Juliet in 2008. The actress has also produced a short film Chasing You.
Is Addison Timlin married?
Addison is married to actor Jeremy Allen White. After dating for more than eight years, Addison Timlin's boyfriend finally proposed. On 18th October 2019, the lovebirds got married.
They are blessed with two daughters. Ezer Billie White, who is their firstborn, was born on 20th October 2018. Addison Timlin's baby Dolores Wild White was born on 12th December 2020. Thus, Addison Timlin's family is currently made up of four people.
How tall is Addison Timlin?
Addison Timlin's height is 5 feet 1 inch (155 cm), and she weighs 125 lbs (57 kg).
Addison Timlin's measurements
The American actress' body measurements are 37-26-36 inches (93-66-91 cm). She has brown eyes and blonde hair.
How much is she worth?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Addison Timlin's net worth is $400,000. Her primary source of income is from her acting career.
Addison Timlin is a renowned American actress. She has made a name for herself in the acting scene since she joined the industry almost 20 years ago.
