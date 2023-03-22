Who is Kramer Hickok's wife? Get to know Anne Hickok (Hakula)

Anne Hakula Hickok is an American health education expert and professional golf player who played for the University of Texas. She is famous for being Kramer Hickok’s wife. Interestingly, Kramer Austin Hickok is also a celebrated American golfer. He played on the Mackenzie Tour in Canada and the Korn Ferry Tour in the United States before earning his PGA Tour Card in 2020.

Anne Kramer boasts the ability to speak multiple languages. She fluently speaks English, Finnish, Swedish and German. The golfer is also a fitness scholar as she graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology. She further enjoys fishing with her husband.

Full name Anne Hakula Hickok Gender Female Date of birth 20 April 1995 Age 28 years (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Espoo, Finland Current residence Dallas, Texas, USA Nationality Finnish-American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Father Tommi Hakula Mother Helena Hakula Sibling 1 Relationship status Married Spouse Kramer Austin Hickok Profession Health education expert, golfer Net worth $1 million

Anne Hickok's biography

Anne Hakula Hickok was born in Espoo, Finland. Her parents are Tommi and Helena Hakula. She has a brother, Toni Hakula, a professional golfer from Finland living in Australia. Anne revealed that her brother Toni influenced her to join the sport and has remained her role model and mentor. The two siblings share a love for the sport. Toni Hakula is a collegiate and multi-talented PGA Tour golfer as well.

Anne grew up in Finland and attended Etela-Tapiola School for her upper secondary studies. The Hakula family later relocated to the United States, where Anne joined her brother Toni Hakula at the University of Texas for her undergraduate studies. Anne pursued further education and graduated in 2020 with a master’s degree in health education.

What is Anne Hakula's age?

Kramer Hickok's wife is 28 years old as of 2023. She was born on 20 April 1995. Her zodiac sign is Taurus.

Career

Anne Hakula Hickok is an American golfer and health education proficient. She is known for her golf prowess but is recognised worldwide as Kramer Hickok, a professional American golfer’s partner. She played for the university during her undergraduate studies at the University of Texas. She had also finished fifth at the 2012 ANNIKA Invitational Europe before playing for Texas University.

She competed in the National Women’s Golf Association. According to ZGR.net, Anne ranks 1,284th in the World Amateur Golf rankings.

Anne Hickok is passionate about volunteering and taking care of the less fortunate. The Finnish-American fitness expert volunteered for several organisations between 2013 and 2020, such as Children’s Mental Health Awareness, The Livestrong Foundation, Orange Santa, Marathon Kids and VNA Meals on Wheels.

Although famous and highly ranked as a golfer, she does not maintain a vibrant social media presence. Her Instagram page, which has a little over 2300 followers, is private. Her Twitter page has minimal activity with less than 300 followers.

What is Anne Hickok's net worth?

Anne’s net worth is allegedly $1 million as of 2023. She has made a living by playing competitive golf. She also worked at Texas University until 2020 as a fitness testing specialist. Anne is a brand ambassador for Finnish Long Drink, an alcoholic beverage made in Finland.

How did Anne Hickok meet Kramer Hickok?

The pair met at the Longhorns golf team in 2013, when Kramer and Anne’s brother Tony, were teammates during their junior season. They started dating in January 2014 and engaged in December 2019 in Napa Valley, California.

Anne and Kramer Hickok’s wedding was held at Perkins Chapel, SMU, in Dallas, Texas, on 5 December 2020. Anne took up her husband’s name and became Anne Hickok. As of 2023, the pair have been married for nearly three years but have yet to have children. They have one dog named Elvis Hickok.

FAQs

What is Anne Hickok’s maiden name? She was born Anne Hakula, but after getting married to Kramer, she took his last name. She now goes by Anne Hakula Hickok. Who is Kramer Hickok married to? He married Anne Hakula Hickok, an American professional golfer and health education expert. How old is Kramer Hickok’s wife? She is 28 years old as of 2023. She was born on 20 April 1995. What is Kramer Hickok’s wife’s net worth? Her net worth is allegedly $1 million as of 2023. She makes a fortune from playing golf and other business ventures, such as partnerships with brands like Finnish Long Drink. Does Kramer have a child with his wife? The couple has been married for three years but is yet to get a child. They, however, own a pet dog called Elvis Hickok. When was Kramer Hickok’s wedding? Kramer exchanged vows with Anne Hickok on 5 December 2020 in Dallas, Texas, at Perkins Chapel, SMU.

Kramer Hickok’s wife is an American former pro golfer known as Anne Hakula Hickok. The pair met through Kramer’s relationship with Anne’s brother, Toni, while the two were golf teammates. They have been married for nearly three years as of 2023 and have a pet dog named Elvis.

