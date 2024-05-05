The impressive Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result of a Benue school head boy has excited Nigerians

Of all the subjects the intelligent head boy took, he scored the lowest in chemistry but still got above 3000

Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) had said that just 0.5% of candidates who sat for the 2024 UTME scored 300 and above

Terhide Ityav, the head boy of Kon Adema school in Benue, has been praised on social media for scoring 329 in the UTME.

A man, Isaac Gaavlumun Faeren, released the head boy's result days after sharing that of the head girl.

The Benue school head boy got 329 in the UTME. The image on the left is for illustration purpose and is unrelated to the story. Photo Credit: Klaus Vedfelt, jamb.gov.ng

Source: Getty Images

In a Facebook post, Isaac hailed Ityav, saying he was proud of the lad. Ityav scored 76 in English, 95 in mathematics, 87 in physics and 71 in chemistry.

Isaac wrote:

"My head boy Terhide Ityav.

"JAMB number 202441209157JF.

"Result ENG 76 MAT 95 PHY 87 CHEM 71.

"Aggregate: 329.

"Congratulations my son. You are indeed a product of Kon Adema. We are proud of you."

Terhide Ityav's result hailed online

Rita Aindigh said:

"Wow congratulations son."

Ervihi Ervihi said:

"Proud to be a parent at kon adema school congratulations dear."

Kon Adema said:

"Congratulations to former Headboy for the wonderful results of his JAMB."

Teryima Dominic Mimi said:

"This one is no news HM anyways congratulations Terhide."

Oyetunji Joshua said:

"Congratulations, the results of a good foundation..."

Joy Raphael said:

"Waooo that's good congratulations dear."

Ngusurun Faithful Mbaukaan said:

"Congratulations son.

"Kon is doing well."

Deborah Aule said:

"Congratulations my son."

UTME result of northern school head boy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the head boy of a northern school had scored very high in the UTME.

An X user, @Mainasara08, shared Saifudeen's picture and his UTME score on the social media platform and wondered why he wasn't being celebrated. @Mainasara08 claimed the head boy's score is the highest in Yobe state. He tweeted:

"Meet Saifudeen, the head boy of NTIC YOBE and the high scorer in Yobe state, JAMB 2024 he scored 346. But wasn’t praise @BashirAhmaad @B_ELRUFAI @Waspapping_ @ArewaTwiter @Miniko_jnr @AM_Saleeeem @CaptJamyl @SG_Hurayrahh @JAMBHQ."

Source: Legit.ng