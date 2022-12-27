David Sanov's biography: who is Alison Sweeney's husband?

David Sanov is a retired Police Officer and Highway Patrol officer from the United States. He is famous for being the husband of Alison Sweeney, an actress, reality show host, producer, director, and writer. Alison is best known for the soap opera Days of Our Lives, for hosting The Biggest Loser and as a Hallmark Channel staple.

David Sanov enjoys fishing in his free time and has introduced his son to the hobby. He is also a biker and owned a Honda Magna 750 in 2010. He caught the public's attention when he married actress Alison Sweeney.

Biography of David Sanov

David Sanov was born in California, United States of America. Growing up, he was a good soccer player and an athlete. He was also an active member of his school’s basketball team. Sanov went to Oakland High School. He later enrolled at the University of California, Irvine and attained a graduate degree in 1994.

How old is Alison Sweeney's husband?

The retired patrol officer is 50 years old as of January 2023. David Sanov's birthday is 4 October 1972. His zodiac sign is Libra.

Why is David Sanov famous?

David is a retired police officer. He joined the police force right after graduating from the University of California, Irvine. Sanov oversaw highway safety enforcement, including rapid responses to emergencies and accidents. He worked with the California Highway Patrol for twenty-seven years until his retirement in 2022.

Sanov is known for being married to American actress Alison Sweeney. He also appeared alongside his wife in a few Days of our Lives episodes. However, he never established an acting career and stays away from the spotlight. He lacks a vibrant social media presence and has 157 friends .

What is David Sanov's net worth?

David Sanov allegedly has a net worth of $500,000 as of 2023. He made a living over 27 years working with the California Highway Patrol.

How did Alison Sweeney meet her husband?

Alison Sweeney and David Sanov knew each other from childhood as their parents worked together. Alison’s mother and David’s father played the violin for feature film soundtracks. Alison revealed that she had had a crush on David since teenagehood, so she enlisted her mother’s help in getting him.

The pair split paths due to their different careers. The two later met at a party in 1997 and dated for three years. Alison and David Sanov's wedding was a private ceremony on 8 July 2000. They celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary in 2022.

The couple has two children: a boy and a girl. Their son, Benjamin Edward Sanov, was born on 25th February 2005. Their daughter Megan Hope Sanov was born on 12th January 2009. David and Alison revealed that they keep the flame of their marriage alive by travelling, attending concerts and watching their favourite TV series together.

Fast facts about David Sanov

Who is Alison Sweeney’s husband? He is David Sanov, a retired police officer and Highway Patrol officer. What is David Sanov's age? He is 50 years as of January 2023. What is David Sanov's height? He is 6 feet tall. What is David Sanov’s net worth? His net worth is alleged to be $500,000 as of 2023. When was Alison Sweeney and David Sanov’s wedding? The pair got married on 8 July 2000. What does Alison Sweeney’s husband do? He was a highway patrol officer in California for 27 years until his retirement in 2022. He also made a few appearances on Days of our Lives while his wife was on the show.

David Sanov is the husband of American actress Alison Sweeney. The pair have been married for 22 years and have two children together. David was a Highway Patrol Officer for 27 years and retired in 2022.

