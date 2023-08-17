Is Bob Barker still alive? What is the retired host up to now?

Bob Barker is a retired television game show host. He is widely recognised for hosting CBS's The Price Is Right show from 1972 to 2007. For nearly a decade, he has not been in the spotlight, making his fans wonder if he is okay. Is Bob Barker still alive?

Despite being a famous TV host, Bob Barker is an animal activist. In 1995, he founded The DJ&T Foundation in honour of his late wife, Dorothy. On January 2023, news about him spread on social media, and fans wondered if Bob Barker was dead or alive.

Profile summary

Bob Barker's biography

The former TV host was born in Darrington, Washington and raised on the Rosebud Indian Reservation in South Dakota, USA. Bob's family later relocated to Springfield, Missouri. His parents are Matilda 'Tillie' Valandra and Byron John Barker. His father died when he was young.

Educational background

He attended Central High School, and after completing, he joined Springfield's Drury College, now Drury University, on a basketball scholarship. He dropped out to train as a fighter pilot in the United States during the Second World War.

However, the war ended before he was assigned his duty. He returned to college and graduated in 1947 with a bachelor's degree in Economics.

How old is Bob Barker now?

The retired TV personality is 99 years old as of August 2023. He was born on 12 December 1923. His zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Career

Bob began his career in the media industry while still studying at Drury College. He worked as an announcer and news editor at a Palm Beach station. In 1950, the TV personality moved to California and advanced in his broadcasting career, where he was a host at Burbank Radio for The Bob Barker Show. He worked there for six years.

In 1956, he started working as a host in Ralph Edward's show Truth or Consequences. The show began as an NBS Radio program in 1940. He worked there for 15 years, but before leaving in 1975, he started hosting The Price Is Right game show in 1972.

He became busy hosting the two shows. He, therefore, decided to step down from Truth or Consequences. Bob anchored the TV game show The Price Is Right for 35 years. Bob also worked as a host of the Miss Universe and Miss USA pageants from 1967 to 1987, making him the longest-serving host.

After retiring, the former TV personality continued as an animal rights activist. He has supported animal-oriented organisations such as PETA, Animal Defenders International and Save the Chimps. His foundation, The DJ&T Foundation, helps in controlling the pet population.

Is Bob Barker alive today?

The former TV personality is alive. After retiring from The Price Is Right show, he made several guest appearances on the show. For instance, he celebrated his 90th birthday there in 2013. He also made a surprise appearance on 1 April 2015, during Fool's Day.

His absence from the media since 2015 has resulted in speculations about his demise. The other factor contributing to the assumptions is that he has had a few health issues.

While working, he had a few bouts of skin cancer, which he stated was due to spending much time in the sun. At 75, he was also diagnosed with a blocked left carotid artery, where he was operated on and quickly recovered.

In late 2018, the retired presenter was admitted twice to the hospital following some injuries he had from falling in his home. He suffered from severe back pains. Bob had not fully recovered on his 95th birthday.

Is Bob Barker married?

Bob's wife, Dorothy Jo Gideon, died in 1981 at 57 due to lung cancer. The two tied the knot on 12 December 1945. Since his wife's death, the American former TV host has never married. In an interview, he revealed that he had no plans of remarrying. He stated,

For some men, maybe a second or third marriage would work out fine. In my case, I had my marriage, and she was the love of my life.

FAQs

Is Bob Barker still alive? He is alive and resides in Los Angeles, California, United States. He is an animal rights advocate and the founder of the DJ&T Foundation.

