Sab Zada’s biography: what is known about Jaden Smith’s girlfriend?

Who is Sab Zada? She is an American model, YouTuber, and social media influencer. She is famous for the modelling photos and selfies she regularly posts on her Instagram page. She is also known as the girlfriend of American rapper and actor Jaden Smith.

Sab Zada has garnered a considerable following on social media. As a result, the American model signed a contract with Select Agency in Los Angeles, United States.

Profile summary

Real name Sabrina Zada Nickname Sab Zada, Pasabist Gender Female Sab Zada's birthday 18 June 1999 Age 23 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Houston, Texas, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Filipino, Chinese, Hispanic Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5' 8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 106 Weight in kilograms 48 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Hazel Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Jaden Smith University Texas States University Profession Social media influencer, model Net worth $1 million

Sab Zada's biography

What is Sab Zada's real name? Her real name is Sabrina Zada. She is also popularly known as Pasabist. She was born in Houston, Texas, USA.

The identities of Sab Zada's parents remain a mystery to many. The Instagram star attended Texas States University. She currently resides in Los Angeles, United States.

What is Sab Zada's age?

The American model was born on 18 June 1999. She is 23 years old as of 2022. Her zodiac sign is Gemini.

Career

Sab Zada is a model and social media influencer who rose to stardom due to her Instagram videos and photos. Her Instagram account has 670 thousand followers at the time of writing. In addition, the social media sensation created her YouTube channel on 2 April 2014. Currently, she has garnered over 50k subscribers.

The model is also active on TikTok, with over 286 thousand followers and over 3.8 million likes. She also has a with more than 50 thousand followers.

What is Sab Zada's net worth?

According to Biography Daily, her net worth is estimated to be around $1 million. However, this information is not verified. She earns her income from brand endorsements.

Who is Jaden Smith dating?

He is reportedly dating Sab. The rumours about Jaden Smith and Sab Zada dating started in September 2020 after they were first spotted together on a movie date. Additionally, the two were seen together on a date at Disneyland during Valentine's Day. This made their fans conclude that the rumours of them being in a relationship were true.

Jaden Smith is a rapper and an actor from the United States. He is the son of actor Will Smith and actress Jaden Pinkett.

What is Sab Zada's height?

The social media celebrity is 5 feet 8 inches (172 centimetres) tall and weighs 105 pounds (48 kilograms). She has hazel eyes and brown hair.

FAQs

What is Sad Zada's real name? Her real name is Sabrina Zada. What is Sab Zada's age? She is 23 years old as of 2022. Who is Jaden Smith dating? She is in a relationship with Jaden Smith. What is Sab Zada's ethnicity? She is of Filipino, Chinese, and Hispanic descent. Where is Sad Zada from? She is from Houston, Texas, United States. What is Sab Zada's height? The American model is 5 feet and 8 inches tall.

Sab Zada is an American model, YouTuber, and social media influencer. The Instagram star has made it big on social media at a young age, especially on Instagram. She is also known for being Jaden Smith's girlfriend.

