Meet Kaire and Azurie Elizabeth Irving, Kyrie Irving’s children

Kyrie Irving is a professional basketball player for the Dallas Mavericks of the NBA. He has been in the limelight due to his successful basketball career. However, little is known about his personal life, especially his children, Azurie Elizabeth Irving and her two young brothers.

Azurie and her father, Kyrie Irving, at different basketball events. Photo: @kyrieirving on Instagram (modified by author)

NBA superstar Kyrie Irving is a famous personality in the sports industry. He has made a name for himself in basketball, having played as a point guard and shooting guard for multiple teams. What is known about his kids, Azurie Elizabeth Irving and her siblings? Find out about the people in his life.

Profile summary

Full name Kyrie Andrew Irving Gender Male Date of birth 23 March 1992 Age 31 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Melbourne, Australia Current residence Dallas, Texas, United States Nationality Australian-American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'2" Height in centimetres 188 Weight in pounds 195 Weight in kilograms 88 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Elizabeth Irving Father Drederick Irving Siblings 2 Relationship status Dating Partner Marlene Wilkerson Children 3 School Montclair Kimberley Academy, St. Patrick High School College Duke University Profession Basketball player Instagram @kyrieirving X (Twitter) @KyrieIrving TikTok @kyrieirving

Azurie Elizabeth Irving’s biography

Kyrie Irving’s daughter, Azurie, was born in Dallas, Texas, United States. The only daughter of the NBA player was named after his mother, Elizabeth Irving, who passed away in September 1996. Azurie has two half-brothers born from the basketball player’s current relationship. She is an American national of African-American ethnicity residing in Dallas, Texas, United States.

How old is Kyrie Irving’s daughter?

Kyrie Irving’s baby girl is 7 years old as of October 2023. She was born on 23 November 2015. Her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Who are Azurie Elizabeth Irving’s parents?

Azurie was born to Kyrie Irving and Andrea Wilson. Her father is an NBA superstar playing for the Dallas Mavericks. He has been playing in the NBA since 2011, when the Cleveland Cavaliers signed him. He has played for multiple teams, including the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets.

Her mother, Andrea Wilson, is reportedly a Texas-based model and beauty pageant. Not much is known about her as she has been away from the spotlight. Azurie’s parents parted ways before her birth, and she is under her mother's custody, but she has a close bond with her father.

How many kids does Kyrie Irving have?

The professional basketball player is a father of three kids. Kyrie Irving’s children are daughter Azurie Elizabeth and two sons, one of whom is Kaire. His daughter is the eldest child born from his relationship with model Andrea Wilson in 2015.

He welcomed his son, Kaire, in June 2021 with his fiancée, Marlene Wilkerson, an American model and content creator. The sports personality reportedly welcomed his second son in October 2022. His second son's name is yet to be revealed publicly.

FAQs

Who are Kyrie Irving’s kids? The sports personality has three children: Azurie Elizabeth, Kaire, and another son whose name is unknown. How old is Kyrie Irving’s son? His first son, Kaire, is 2 years old as of 2023. He was born in June 2021. His second son is 1 year old as of this writing. When was Azurie Irving born? The NBA star’s only daughter was born on 23 November 2015. What is Azurie Elizabeth Irving’s age? She is 7 years old as of October 2023. What is Azurie Irving’s zodiac sign? Her zodiac sign is Sagittarius. Who is Azurie Irving’s mother? Her mother is model Andrea Wilson.

Professional basketball player Kyrie Irving has a single daughter, Azurie Elizabeth Irving, who is 7 years old as of September 2023. Azurie has two half brothers, born from her father’s current relationship.

