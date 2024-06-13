Katie Van Slyke's net worth, age, husband, where does she live?

Katie Van is a TikTok star, digital content creator, social media influencer, horse breeder, and cattle farmer from the United States. She is famous for uploading videos and photos of herself while hunting and horse riding. She is also popular on Instagram, but does that translate to her financial status? Discover Katie Van Slyke's net worth and how she makes her money.

Katie during deer hunting (L) and posing for a photo holding a horse (R).

Katie developed a passion for hunting at a young age, as she grew up hunting with her dad. She hunts whitetail deer, turkey, dove, quail, wild hogs, and many more, but her favourite is deer hunting. Katie Van Slyke's bio has everything you need, including her wealth.

Profile summary

Full name Katie Van Slyke Gender Female Date of birth 6 June 1996 Age 28 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Nolensville, Tennessee, United States Current residence Nolensville, Tennessee, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 148 Weight in kilograms 67 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Father John Van Slyke Mother Barbara Siblings 2 Marital status Married Husband Jonathan Mabry College Palm Beach State College, Lipscomb University Profession TikTok star, social media influencer, horse breeder, cattle farmer Net worth $6 million Instagram @katievanslyke

What is Katie Van Slyke's net worth?

According to citiMuzik, Wealth Tale, and Vox Trendz, The TikTok star has an alleged net worth of $6 million. She has amassed this wealth from her social media endeavours and brand endorsements. She also earns from horse breeding and cattle farming. Van and her husband own a 4.5-acre farm in Nolensville, Tennessee, USA.

Katie Van Slyke's age and background

The social media sensation was born on 6 June 1996 in the United States. She is 28 years old as of 2024, and her zodiac sign is Gemini. She was raised alongside her two siblings, Jacob and Jessica.

The TikTok's parents are Barbara and John Van Slyke. Her parents are farmers. They own a farm in Nolensville called Running Springs, where they breed horses and cattle.

Top-5 facts about Katie Van Slyke.

Katie studied at Palm Beach State College in Lake Worth, Florida, United States. She later joined Lipscomb University in Nashville, Tennessee, where she graduated with a degree in Corporate Management.

What is Katie Van Slyke famous for?

Katie is a social media influencer famous for sharing videos on her social media pages about hunting, taking care of a farm, horse riding, and other indoor and outdoor adventures. Her first video on TikTok was uploaded in 2020. Currently, the account has amassed over 3.5 million followers.

She is also active on Instagram, with 800,000 followers at the time of writing. She primarily shares short videos of her hunting and lifestyle pictures. Additionally, she has a with 3 million followers at the time of writing.

The TikToker created her self-titled YouTube channel on 10 August 2017. She mainly posts the same content there. The channel has 436 thousand subscribers. She is also on X (Twitter) with over 12 thousand followers.

Katie Van Slyke's farm

The TikTok star performs farm activities on the family's Running Springs, Quarter Horse & Cattle Company farm. The 300-acre farm has natural springs and over 100 animals, including quarter horses, barn cats, mini donkeys, Simmental cattle, mini cows, and Nigerian dwarf goats.

Katie also has her Simmental cattle and Quarter horses on the family's farm. Van and her husband also own a 4.5-acre mini-farm. According to her , she is a breeding manager at the farm and the owner of VS CODE RED.

Who is Katie Van Slyke's husband?

The content creator is married to her childhood friend, Jonathan Mabry. When answering the frequently asked questions, Van disclosed that they went to elementary school and church together and that she is three years younger than him.

They began chatting on Snapchat when she and Jonathan were 20 and 23, respectively. They went hunting on their first date. Here is part of what she said:

Jonathan and I have a three year age gap, so I am the exact age of one of his younger brothers. We all went to Elementary school together, church together, and even shared a lot of the same friend groups as we got older.

She added:

I was 20, he was 23, and...... We started talking on SNAPCHAT! How embarrassing of a 'how we met' story! But, we did go hunting as our first date, and we had our first kiss in a deerstand, and its been a fairytale ever since!

FAQs

Who is Katie Van Slyke? She is an American TikTok star, social media influencer, horse breeder, and cattle farmer. How old is Katie Van Slyke? She is 28 years old as of 2024. When is Katie Van Slyke's birthday? She celebrates her birthday on 6 June. Where is Katie Van Slyke from? She is from Nolensville, Tennessee, USA. Who are Katie Van Slyke's parents? Her parents are Barbara and John Van Slyke. Who is Katie Van Slyke's husband? Her husband is Jonathan Mabry. Where does Katie Van Slyke live? The digital content creator lives in Nolensville, Tennessee, United States.

Katie Van Slyke's net worth indicates her dedication to her career as a social media sensation, horse breeder, and cattle farmer. She rose to fame due to her engaging content on hunting, horse riding, and adventures on her social media pages. She is the owner of VS CODE RED.

