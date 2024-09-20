Portable has shared a video of him leading a masquerade on the streets during Oke Osa's Isese Day celebration

A clip showed the Zeh Nation boss almost unclad as he danced with the masquerade amid cheers from onlookers

The Isese day comes a few days after Portable Zazu made headlines for apologising to a pastor he slapped

Nigerian controversial singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable Zazu, was the prominent dignitary during this year's Isese Day celebration in Oke Osa.

Portable, who made headlines after gifting the King of Oke Osa, Waliu Oduntan, his Range Rover, was spotted walking on the streets with a masquerade alongside some people.

In one of the videos, Portable, wearing only shorts, was spotted in what looked like a dancing competition with the masquerade as onlookers applauded them.

The Zeh Nation boss, as usual, also brought his energetic performance to the festival as he was seen giving his all to make it entertaining.

Watch videos Portable shared from the Isese Day celebration in Oke Osa below:

The video comes a few days after Portable, in a teary video, apologised to a pastor he slapped.

Netizens react to Portable's video

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the video as some netizens couldn't help but ask questions. Read their reactions below:

quimzy_billz_09:

"See person wey dem dey use money watch for Europe."

perkyfashion_:

"I think say him give him life to Jesus some days back."

ck_big_:

"I thought this guy done give his life to Jesus."

arakunrin_degorah01:

"Even the gods go Dey happy with portable always coz he never shenk them or raise shoulder."

_f.a.d.e.k.e.m.i_:

"Omo this guy go Dey gba Chai!Shey na person dem say make we use our money watch for Canada?"

arakunrin_degorah01:

"See portable cloth and slippers like asó Awon Ara ibi."

Portable gives solder camouflage

Legit.ng also reported that the singer had shown another side of himself, which he posted on his Instagram story, and many of his fans are happy about it.

In the clip, Portable was seen giving out a military camouflage he bought when he travelled out of the country.

He gave the man a jacket, trousers, and shoes, and the man smiled, thanking the singer for his generosity.

