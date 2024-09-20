Edo State is gearing up for one of its most fiercely contested gubernatorial elections on Saturday, September 21.

This high-stakes race features three formidable contenders, each representing the state's major political forces.

Major contenders for the Edo gubernatorial election Photo credit: Olumide Akpata/Asue Ighodalo/Monday Opkebholo

Source: Facebook

Vying for the governorship are Olumide Akpata of the Labour Party (LP), Monday Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Asue Ighodalo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

These candidates are not just names on the ballot—they are influential figures with strong followings, poised to make this election one of the most exciting and unpredictable in Edo's history. Here’s what you need to know about these key players.

1. Olumide Akpata (Labour Party)

Akpata as NBA chair

Olumide Akpata stands as a distinguished figure in Nigeria’s legal landscape, having served as President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) from 2020 to 2022.

His tenure was characterized by transformative reforms and a strong commitment to improving the welfare of lawyers nationwide, Vanguard reported.

Early legal journey

Akpata earned his law degree from the University of Benin and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1993.

He began his illustrious legal career at Templars, one of Nigeria’s foremost commercial law firms, where he ascended to the position of senior partner.

Champion of justice and governance

Throughout his career, Akpata has been a fervent advocate for justice, transparency, and good governance.

His dedication to public service is reflected in his work with the NBA and his active participation in numerous legal and civic organizations.

LP gubernatorial flagbearer

In February 2024, Akpata emerged as the Labour Party’s candidate for the Edo State governorship, The Punch reported.

His decisive victory in the primaries, where he secured 316 out of 340 votes, underscored his popularity and the party’s trust in his leadership.

Global recognition

Akpata’s contributions to the legal field and public service have earned him both local and international recognition.

He is a sought-after speaker at global conferences and has received numerous awards for his outstanding work in advancing the legal profession.

2. Monday Okpebholo (All Progressives Congress)

Okpebholo's early life

Okpebholo began his educational journey in Uromi. His upbringing in Uromi encompassed schooling at local institutions for both primary and secondary education.

He then embarked on higher education at the University of Benin (UNIBEN). There, he earned a Bachelor’s degree in Agricultural Economics and also a Master’s degree in Public Administration from the same institution.

He also obtained a Ph.D. in agricultural economics from the University of Ibadan (UI).

Okpebholo's family life

Okpebholo’s family background is deeply intertwined with the fabric of Edo state. Despite ascending to political eminence, he maintains a strong connection with his familial heritage.

Senator Monday Okpebholo is married and blessed with four children, each excelling in their chosen endeavours.

A former PDP chieftain

Senator Okpebholo’s journey into politics commenced in 2003 with his candidacy for the House of Representatives on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Okpebholo's religious affinity

Apart from his involvement in politics Senator Monday Okpebholo is a committed Christian and an active member of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

Okpebholo is ex-Edo senator Senator Monday Okpebholo (APC) Okpebholo served as the Edo Central senatorial district senator in the 10th National Assembly.

In February 2024, he won the Edo state APC gubernatorial primary election.

3. Asue Ighodalo (Peoples Democratic Party)

Early Life and Education

He earned his undergraduate degree in Economics from the University of Ibadan before pursuing a Master of Laws (LL.M) at the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE).

Ighodalo's entry into the corporate world began in the legal sector, where he worked as a lawyer and gained extensive experience in Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

Distinguished legal career

Ighodalo co-founded Banwo & Ighodalo, a leading law firm in Nigeria.

The firm specializes in various areas, including corporate finance, capital markets, energy, and infrastructure projects.

Ighodalo is highly respected for his expertise in business law, mergers, and acquisitions and has contributed significantly to the Nigerian legal landscape.

He is also a member of several professional bodies, including the Nigerian Bar Association and the International Bar Association.

Over time, he became a highly regarded corporate and commercial law lawyer.

His expertise in these areas laid a solid foundation for his later accomplishments.

Ighodalo co-founded Banwo & Ighodalo, a law firm that has since grown into one of Nigeria’s leading commercial law practices.

Under his leadership, the firm has provided legal counsel to various clients, including multinational corporations, financial institutions, and government bodies.

Today, Banwo & Ighodalo is a symbol of excellence in corporate and commercial law and has played a key role in shaping Nigeria’s legal landscape.

Leadership in business, corporate governance

Beyond his legal career, Asue Ighodalo is known for promoting good corporate governance and driving business reforms in Nigeria.

He serves on the boards of numerous high-profile companies, including Sterling Bank and NESG (Nigerian Economic Summit Group), where he has been influential in policy advocacy and economic reform.

Ighodalo has played a critical role in Nigeria’s financial markets, advising on essential transactions that have shaped the economy.

Public service, philanthropy

Asue Ighodalo has a long history of public service and philanthropy engagement, often focusing on education, healthcare, and economic empowerment.

He has been involved in various charitable initiatives that promote education and skills acquisition for underprivileged youths in Edo State.

Ighodalo has also been a vocal advocate for policy reforms in business regulations, governance, and economic development.

It should be noted that these candidates represent diverse perspectives and areas of expertise, setting the stage for a competitive and dynamic election in Edo State.

Edo 2024: LP denies letter of Akpata endorsing Ighodalo

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that the Labour Party (LP) chapter in Edo state has debunked reports that its governorship candidate, Olumide Akpata, has stepped down for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), candidate, Asue Ighodalo.

LP publicity secretary, Sam Uroupa, denied the report that Akpata stepped down for Ighodalo after wide consultation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng