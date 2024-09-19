A young Nigerian man has proudly shown off the impressive new house which he built for himself

While showing off the structure of the building, the young man congratulated himself for the great achievement

Social media users who watched the video on TikTok shared in his joy and applauded him in the comments

An inspiring story of self-accomplishment surfaced online as a young Nigerian man showcased his newly built residence.

The ambitious man took to TikTok to share a heartfelt video tour of his impressive abode, beaming with pride.

Nigerian big boy shows off house Photo credit: @rord.emphery/TikTok.

Man congratulates himself on new house

Identified as @rord.emphery on the platform, the young homeowner proudly gave netizens a tour of his house.

In the video, he stepped into his newly constructed home and flaunted the property's sleek architecture and tasteful interior design.

"Congratulations to me," the video's caption read.

Reactions as man flaunts his house

TikTok users flooded the comments section with words of encouragement and praise.

@medrid said:

"Congratulations bro I tap from your grace."

@official Queen lizzy commented:

"Congratulations bro more to come I tag your blessings."

@ÎÑVÊŠTØR GT said:

"Omo very painful oo. Money wey your mama o join u chop how e wan tey sweet well."

@Nii Ama said:

"God bless me with Money and let me get one for myself and my beautiful family. My kingdom must look like this."

@omalicha stated:

"Congratulations but were ur car go park u know put space."

@oluchi128 said:

"This is what I want but I know that One day god will answer my prayer."

@Og Focus said:

"Bigger congratulations. I pray for grace way no day disgrace."

@Travi$ said:

"When you build house wey you don run bury person inside huh."

@big kalla 1 added:

"Congrat but where will you pack your car."

Watch the video below:

Man shares video of new mansion

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man shared a video to show people a big house he successfully built for himself and he received congratulatory comments

In the video, the man identified as Investor Loonie gave glory to God after work was completed on the building project.

