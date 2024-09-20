Yul Edochie's estranged wife, May Edochie, has shared a fun video from her surprise birthday party at her mansion

In the video, May Edochie showed the numerous gifts, including boxes of money, cakes, among others, she received

A clip showed the moment May Edochie got emotional over the show of love and support from her family and friends

May Edochie, the estranged wife of actor Yul Edochie, has stunned her fans and followers with a sweet video from her surprise birthday party at her mansion.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that May marked her birthday by posting pictures of her in lovely dresses.

On Friday, September 20, the fast-rising influencer shared a video from DJ Wysei's surprise party.

May, who was joined by her youngest son Zane, unpacked the gifts, including boxes of money, awards, portrait paintings, and cakes she received.

In a clip, the birthday celebrant showed her dance moves amid cheers from people on ground.

Another clip showed May getting emotional over the support and love from her friends and family.

Sharing the video, May wrote in a caption,

"For reasons I cannot explain, I’ve been fortunate in finding valuable things and people unintentionally."

Watch video from May Edochie's surprise party below:

Celebs, fans react to May Edochie's video

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed video, read them below:

josephinebaa43:

"This is amazing. congratulation you are loved my queen."

jewelu_chi.md:

"Egovin nwanyi oma! I am smiling cheek to cheek! Side note: put money inside box if you want to see Queen’s big smile."

bosealaoo:

"You for no let me cry join na happy birthday sweetheart."

helenogbonna1:

"Everything must find you my fave darling queen. Because you have a good heart. God bless all the good people that put a smile on your face."

obagoress:

"You have cried enough. This is your time to laugh... God is in your story. He will be your shield."

ifynayaa:

"You are so loved and you have great friends."

May Edochie stuns in pink dress

May Edochie marked her birthday and shared the lovely birthday shoot she had for the special occasion.

In the caption of her post, she said many years ago that a queen was born when she shared her post.

Her colleagues in the movie industry and other celebrities wrote lovely comments and wished her well. Her daughter also reacted to the post.

