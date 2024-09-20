The Edo State Chapter of the Labour Party has reacted to the report claiming its candidate, Olumide Akpata has stepped down for PDP's Asue Ighodalo

LP publicity secretary, Sam Uroupa, said the party and Akpata are still very much in the governorship race

The chairman of Akpata’s media team, Zekeri Idris, urged the public to completely ignore the fake news that Akpata has stepped down for Ighodalo

Benin City, Edo state - The Labour Party (LP) chapter in Edo state has debunked reports that its governorship candidate, Olumide Akpata, has stepped down for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), candidate, Asue Ighodalo.

Legit.ng reports that the Edo governorship election will hold across the 18 local government areas on Saturday, September 21.

Labour Party said Akpata is still in the governorship race Photo credit: @OlumideAkpata/Asue Ighodalo

LP publicity secretary, Sam Uroupa, denied the report that Akpata stepped down for Ighodalo after wide consultation.

According to Daily Trust, he said the party and Akpata are still very much in the governorship race.

Reacting to the report, the chairman of Akpata’s media team, Zekeri Idris, said:

“Completely ignore the fake news that Olumide Akpata has stepped down for ANYONE! As Chairman Media Team of the Labour Party Governorship Campaign Council, I guarantee that this is a fictitious attempt by the Lagos conmen to save themselves from imminent defeat!”

Legit.ng recalls that Comrade Kennedy Iyere, the Accord Party's candidate officially withdrew from the race, citing a shift in focus toward national service.

Iyere recently launched the multi-billion-dollar “Food4All Initiative” to combat food insecurity and drive mass employment across Nigeria.

Describing his decision, Iyere stated that serving as a governor would limit his broader ambitions to help rebuild Nigeria's economic greatness on a national scale.

