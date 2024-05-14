A Nigerian mother has shared the message she got from her school's teacher in school about her child's feeding habit

In a voice note, the teacher complained bitterly over the quantity of food that's usually given to the child

Social media users reacted massively to the voice note with many applauding the teacher for the helpful advice

A Nigerian teacher's voice note addressed to a pupil's mother has gone viral on the TikTok app.

The teacher complained bitterly over the huge quantity of food that's usually packaged for the toddler daily.

Teacher begs child's mother to reduce his food Photo credit: @bhee72/TikTok, Frédéric Soltan/ Getty images. Depicted photo of teacher has no relationship with story. Photo for illustration only.

Source: TikTok

Teacher begs parent to reduce son's food

In the voice note shared by the mother identified as @bhee72 on TikTok, the teacher begged for a reduction in the quantity of food given to the child.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

According to the teacher, after eating the heavy meal, the child always finds it difficult to stand up or participate in any classroom activity.

In her words:

"Good morning. How are you and how is work today? Please help me tell grandma or whosoever that is cooking food for your son to reduce the food that they are giving him. It is too much. And it will affect him in the class. Whenever he finish eating, he will not be able to stand up until they lift him up.

"This is not too good please tell them. Anyway since yesterday I have told the teacher that whenever he is eating that they should not allow him to finish his food. They should remain small then let him take it home and finish it. Please when he finish eating and they lift him up, the next thing is sleep."

Sharing the voice note via TikTok, the mother said:

"POV: You just finished working and came online seeing this. God abeg. I still can't stop laughing."

Reactions trail teacher's voice note to parent

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to react to the video.

@Sandrah Sandrah said:

"While my own cries that she doesn’t want to take food to school, that she wants only snacks."

@Eli's_place wrote:

"Until they lift him up omo. I lafff tire. Wetin teacher expect make he no sleep after flexing."

@KokotheCreator reacted:

"She's right biko. He'll be too tired for school activities."

@Elhakym0147 asked:

"Nah fufu una dey give the boy go school?"

@AnnaNice reacted:

"See me laughing with tears abeg. Wenever he finished eating they can't lift him,wen they lift na sleep."

@Opals__Signature said:

"She actually right cuz I too was raise by my grandmom and I also had same issues growing up and it's not too good to groom a child like that make e no grow up dey chop food anyhow without control."

Watch the video below:

Mum sets trap for teachers eating son's food

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian mother on Twitter accused her child's teachers of eating his food.

The woman said she always suspected that someone was eating the food of her two-year-old son whom she usually sends to school with a big flask.

Source: Legit.ng