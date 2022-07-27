BBNaija Daniella’s biography: age, state of origin, socials

Daniella from Big Brother Naija is an actress, songwriter, and poet from Nigeria. She is among the 24 housemates currently participating in the 2022 reality TV show Big Brother Naija season 7 (Level up).

Daniella is a multi-talented personality in the Nigerian entertainment industry. However, little was known about her until she recently appeared in Big Brother Naija season 7.

Profile summary

Full name Daniella Utangbe Peters Nickname Daniella Gender Female Year of birth 2000 Age 22 years (as of 2022) Place of birth Obudu, Cross River State, Nigeria State of origin Cross River State Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigeria Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 7 Relationship Single Profession Spoken word artist, songwriter, actress

Daniella's biography

The BBNaija housemate was born in Obudu, Cross River State, Nigeria, but currently, she resides in Lagos, Nigeria. She is a Nigerian national of black ethnicity and follows Christianity. The Nigerian poet has a twin brother, five elder brothers and a younger sister.

What is Daniella's age?

The Nigerian poet is 22 years old as of 2022. She was born in 2000, but her actual date of birth remains a mystery.

Why is Daniella famous?

The BBNaija season 7 contestant is a spoken word artist, actress, songwriter and content creator. She is also an entrepreneur, and according to her Instagram profile, she is the founder of D'errandz company. It is a logistics company that runs all kinds of errands. They also do deliveries of various products such as groceries, food, and laundry.

The poet rose to prominence following her appearance on Big Brother Naija season 7. Same to other housemates, she is competing for the grand prize of N100 million. She believes she will stand out in the house because she is resilient, energetic and observant. The BBNaija contestant describes herself as "the defender" because she likes to defend others during heated arguments.

Are Daniella and Bryann dating?

There are speculations that the poet and Bryann, also a BBNaija Level Up housemate, are dating. The two were spotted exchanging earrings on the live show. They also spend most of their time together. Earlier, Daniella had told Bryann that she likes him because he is calm, understanding and loving.

Daniella's social media presence

The BBNaija housemate is active across various social media platforms, she often shares Big Brother Naija updates. Since her entrance into the BBNaija show, her followers on social media have gradually grown.

Fast facts about Daniella

Who is Daniella from BBNaija? She is an actress, songwriter and spoken word artist. What is Daniella's age? The Nigerian poet is 22 years old as of 2022. What is Daniella BBNaija's state of origin? She is from Cross River State. What is Daniella BBNaija's full name? Her full name is Daniella Utangbe Peters. Who is Daniella dating? The BBN 7 contestant is currently single. Where does Daniella live? She resides in Lagos, Nigeria. What is Daniella's nationality? She is a Nigerian citizen.

Daniella rose into prominence in July 2022 after she was selected to join Biggie's house in the seventh season. She is a poet, songwriter, actress and content creator.

