FCT, Abuja - Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to call the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike over an illegal impeachment plot against Rivers state governor, Sim Fubara.

Frank warned that the impeachment move against Fubara would have a devastating effect on Tinubu’s administration.

He accused Wike of trying to install another Ikwere man as Governor in Rivers state through the back door.

The United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP) Ambassador to East Africa and Middle East said these in a statement made available to Legit.ng on Friday, May 10.

“So any attempt to illegally remove him will lead to a very serious political crisis in the state that may not only affect the economy but setback the present administration’s revenue and development drive.”

Frank warned that Tinubu must not allow Wike’s masterminded impeachment against Fubara to trigger the wrath of the Ijaw people against his administration.

He said the Ijaw people are unhappy with Tinubu’s administration for allegedly handing over the entire Niger Delta region to Wike to dictate

“Let the President advise and restrain Wike to stay out of Rivers’ political activities otherwise what is about to befall his government will come from Rivers state because what is happening is clear tribalism as Wike wants to install another Ikwere man as governor through the back door,”

He declared that the Niger Delta people will do everything to stand by Governor Fubara and the people of Rivers state.

Why pro-Wike lawmakers lack the power to impeach Fubara

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the 27 lawmakers who decamped to the APC from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were told they had no power to impeach Fubara.

A group of 60 federal lawmakers said the 27 pro-Nyesom Wike lawmakers lost their seats after they defected to the APC.

The spokesman for the group, Ikenga Ugochinyere, said the call for Fubara's impeachment is a call to anarchy that will lead to the collapse of democracy

