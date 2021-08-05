Mike Majlak’s biography: age, height, girlfriend, net worth

Mike Majlak is an American YouTuber, social media personality, photographer, author and blogger. He was also the Marketing Manager of Lovesac Company. He shot to fame after meeting Paul Logan and launching the Impaulsive podcast on YouTube.

Mike is a crucial host on the Impaulsive podcast, a YouTube platform that has provided him with an opportunity to meet and interact with numerous top celebrities.

Biography: Who is Mike Majlak?

He was born in Milford, Connecticut, US, on January 13, 1985. His mother is called Robin Mijlak, while the details of his father are not yet known.

Mike Majlak’s sisters are Abby and Jill. Abby is Mike’s twin sister. The siblings grew up together in Milford, and later, Mike moved to Los Angeles.

He attended a local high school and later joined Fordham University. However, he dropped out of the institution and did not complete his studies.

Where is Mike Majlak from?

He hails from Milford, Connecticut, where he was born. Currently, he resides in Los Angeles, California.

How old is Mike Majlak?

He is 36 years old (as of 2021). Mike Majlak’s birthday is January 13.

Career highlights

The social media personality has relied on his personality and social interaction skills to succeed in his career. When he moved to Los Angeles from Milford, he worked as a social media promoter at Nice Guy Promotions.

Later, he started writing blog posts for The Essential Foodie, a cookbook that published about recipes, health matters and lifestyle. At the same time, he did a part-time job as a photographer. His excellent photography skill is evident from pictures on his Instagram page.

Majlak had a job as the marketing manager for Lovesac, an American furniture retailer. Currently, he owns an online clothing line called Shop The Night Shift.

Majlak also runs a YouTube channel he created in 2010 but only started vlogging on the channel in 2017. Currently, the channel has 2.6 million subscribers. He posts videos about his interactions with various celebrities and his lifestyle.

His career breakthrough came when he met Paul Logan, an American YouTuber and internet personality and the duo launched Impaulsive Podcast on October 22, 2018. The podcast has hosted superstars such as Mike Tyson, KSI, 6ix9ine, Jake Paul and Ben Askren.

Recently, he co-authored a called The Fifth Vital with Riley. The book highlights his struggle with mental health and drug addiction and gives hope to people suffering from drug addiction.

Mike Majlak’s net worth

There is no reliable information regarding his net worth, but Wiki Bio Worth alleges that Majlak’s net worth is $1.5 million as of 2021.

How much money does Mike Majlak make?

According to Net Worth Spot, he makes approximately $382.19 thousand per year from his YouTube channel. However, Majlak also has other income streams apart from YouTube, such as podcast and clothing line earnings, which are not estimated.

How tall is Mike Majlak?

He stands at 6 feet 2 inches. Mike Majlak’s height in centimetres is 188. Also, he weighs 84 kgs which translates to 185 pounds.

Is Lana Rhoades Mike Majlak’s girlfriend?

Currently, the YubeTuber is single after breaking up with his former girlfriend, Lana Rhoades. The duo met in January 2020 through their mutual friend, Paul Logan. Unfortunately, their relationship was marred with cheating allegations until February 2021, when the model posted that they had called it quits on her Instagram page.

How did Majlak become famous?

The YouTuber became famous when he teamed up with Paul Logan in 2018 to start a podcast. Additionally, he is known for his association with prominent personalities such as Ayla Woodruff, Jacquelyn Noelle, and Lydia Kenney.

Social media presence

The renowned podcaster is also a social media personality with an active presence and massive following on various platforms. He has over 426 thousand followers on Twitter and 1.7 million followers on Instagram. He is also available on Twitch with 263 thousand followers and owns a YouTube channel, Mike Mijlak Vlogs.

Mike is a pet lover and currently owns three dogs called Finney, Henry, and Brannie. The dogs occasionally appear on his online videos.

Mike Majlak is an outstanding multitalented personality. His interviews with celebrities on the Impaulsive podcast are captivating, making him famous and a key host on the platform.

