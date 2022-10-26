The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, has dropped a new revelation about her genealogy, and it is exciting news for Nigerians

Markle, in a statement, revealed she is 43 per cent Nigerian while announcing her next plan of action

The announcement has stirred reactions in the Nigerian social media space, with many expressing their willingness to receive the Duchess with open arms

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, is making headlines after she revealed that she is 43% Nigerian, an announcement that has been met with jubilation and applause from many Nigerians.

Meghan made this revelation public during the latest episode of her podcast, Archetypes, via the Mirror UK during a conversation with Senegalese-American actress and comedian Issa Rae, Nigerian-American comedian and writer Ziwe Fumudoh, and Professor Emily Bernards.

Meghan Markle says she will be digging deeper into her genealogy.

Source: UGC

According to the Duchess, she took a genealogy test and discovered she is 43 per cent Nigerian.

"I just had my genealogy done a couple years ago. I'm 43% Nigerian" Meghan announced proudly.

Ziwe, a Nigerian-American who was shocked by the revelation, asked:

"Are you serious? This is huge. Igbo, Yoruba, do we know?"

Duchess of Sussex reveals her next line of actions

Meghan revealed she would take further steps to discover more about her genealogy.

She told her listeners:

"I'm going to start to dig deeper into all of this because anyone that I've told, especially Nigerian women, are just like, what?"

Nigerians react to Meghan Markle’s revelation

See some of the reactions below:

_geneveives:

"With Meghan allegedly being 43% Nigerian, we can now call her a “Nigerian Princess."

burmesetyga:

"I knew it! The way Meghan Makuochukwu cornered that prince away from his royal family...reeks of Igbo woman doings! "

christilldeley:

"Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle discovers she is '43% Nigerian" No wonder Queen no let her rest."

Sweet video captures Meghan Markle hugging young girl outside Windsor Castle

Easily one of the public’s most loved royal family members, Meghan Markle won even more hearts during her public appearance with mourners supporting the bereaved family.

This was after video footage, which went viral, showed The Duchess of Sussex interacting with the public lined up outside Windsor Castle in a friendly manner as she greeted and thanked them for their support following the news of Queen Elizabeth’s death on Thursday, 8 September.

And as if that wasn’t sweet enough, Markel even hugged a teen girl waiting in line at the Long Walk at Windsor.

Source: Legit.ng